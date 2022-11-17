College football Saturday: The six best games to watch and stream

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising evades Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin during a game on Oct. 1. Utah looks to extend its winning streak over Oregon on Saturday. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

The Times will highlight the top college football games worth watching each week. Here’s a rundown of six games in Week 12 of the 2022 season that should be worth your viewing time. All times are Pacific.

Illinois (7-3) at No. 3 Michigan (10-0)

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) celebrates with teammates after making a touchdown catch against Nebraska on Nov. 12. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Illinois, which was in the hunt for first place in the West Division of the Big Ten, has lost two straight games including last week’s 31-24 defeat to Purdue. Michigan is 10-0 for the first time since 2006, and if the Wolverines get past the Fighting Illini and Ohio State beats Maryland, it will also be the first time since 2006 that both teams have collided with perfect records. The big stakes date is Nov. 26 at Columbus, Ohio. Michigan is favored by 17½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. ABC, ESPN+

No. 4 Texas Christian (10-0) at Baylor (6-4)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan scrambles in a win over Texas on Nov. 12. (Stephen Spillman / Associated Press)

Baylor was humming along with a three-game winning streak until it played its worst game of the season against Kansas State, losing 31-3. Texas Christian views this Big 12 tilt as a warmup for the conference championship that the Horned Frogs clinched a berth in after defeating Texas. Quarterback Max Duggan’s 31-yard touchdown pass was the difference in the fourth quarter against the Longhorns. The 17-10 win kept TCU’s chances legit in the College Football Playoff pool. TCU is favored by 2½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. FOX, FOX Sports app

No. 1 Georgia (10-0) at Kentucky (6-4)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett looks to pass during a win over Florida on Oct. 29. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

Georgia heads for Lexington, Ky., for a warmup for its rendezvous with Louisiana State in the Southeastern Conference championship Dec. 3 at Atlanta. Over its last 25 games, Georgia is 24-1 with 22 double-digit-point wins. Last week, Stetson Bennett threw for three touchdowns in a 45-19 romp against Mississippi State while the Wildcats were upended by Vanderbilt, 24-21. Georgia is favored by 22½ points.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. CBS, Paramount+

No. 2 Ohio State (10-0) at Maryland (6-4)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Indiana on Nov. 12. (Paul Vernon / Associated Press)

Although Maryland is bowl eligible, the Terrapins are coming off last week’s seventh loss in nine games to Penn State since joining the Big Ten in 2014. In its last six games against Maryland, Ohio State’s average margin of victory is 44 points. Quarterback C.J. Stroud passed for five touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 56-36 win against Indiana. But running back Miyan Williams’ status is questionable after he left the Indiana game with an injury. Ohio State is favored by 27½ points.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN+

No. 7 USC (9-1) at No. 16 UCLA (8-2)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams warms up before a win over Arizona on Oct. 29. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Even though UCLA had its playoff chances dashed by Arizona, there is still a lot at stake in this ageless crosstown rivalry. A USC win at the Rose Bowl puts the Trojans on a fast-track to the Pac-12 championship game and also keeps their hand in the College Football Playoff sweepstakes. A win helps the Bruins’ slim chances of making the conference title clash in Las Vegas. Two noteworthy facts — both teams are ranked in the top 16 for the first time in 17 years, and both are led for the first time by Black quarterbacks — Caleb Williams of USC and Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA. USC is favored by 1½ points.

How to watch: 5 p.m. FOX, FOX Sports app

No. 10 Utah (8-2) at No. 12 Oregon (8-2)

Oregon wide receiver Johnny Johnson III signals a first down after making a catch against Washington State on Sept. 24. (Andy Nelson / Associated Press)

Oregon had won eight games in a row and was cruising to the Pac-12 championship game and a possible berth in the College Football Playoff when its hopes were sidelined by Washington, who upset the Ducks at home last week, 37-34. Now come the Utes of Utah to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., the defending Pac-12 champions who beat Oregon twice last season by a total points score of 76-17. The Ducks lead the conference in yards per game (528) while quarterback Cameron Rising has the Utes close behind with an average of 465 yards. Oregon is favored by 3 points.

How to watch: 7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.