College football Saturday: The six best games to watch and stream

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix carries the ball during a win over Colorado on Nov. 5. Oregon and Washington square off in a Pac-12 showdown Saturday. (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

The Times will highlight the top college football games worth watching each week. Here’s a rundown of six games in Week 11 of the 2022 season that should be worth your viewing time. All times are Pacific.

No. 7 LSU (7-2) at Arkansas (5-4)

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson passes against Liberty on Nov. 5. (Michael Woods / Associated Press)

Arkansas could play the role of spoiler and also make itself bowl eligible with a victory in this late morning local time kickoff at Fayetteville, Ark. A loss could delay Louisiana State from clinching the SEC West Division, especially if Mississippi beats Alabama. Last week, the Razorbacks were upset at home by Liberty, 21-19, when the Flames made a late goal-line stop on a two-point conversion attempt. LSU is favored by 3½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m., ESPN, ESPN+

No. 9 Alabama (7-2) at No. 11 Mississippi (8-1)

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin claps during a game against LSU on Oct. 22. (Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)

Alabama heads across the border to Oxford, Miss., to face former assistant coach Lane Kiffin in this SEC West Division encounter. The Crimson Tide haven’t lost three regular season games since 2010 but face that possibility after dropping two earlier to Tennessee and Louisiana State. Alabama has won the last six games in the series and its offense hopes to capitalize on Mississippi’s inconsistent defense, which is allowing averages of 21 points and 378 total yards per game. Alabama is favored by 11½ points.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

No. 22 Central Florida (7-2) at No. 17 Tulane (8-1)

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears holds the ball during a game against Memphis on Oct. 22. (Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

With first place at stake in the American Athletic Conference, Tulane will host a game between two ranked teams for the first time since 1949. Tulane moved its home games in 2014 from the Superdome in New Orleans back to its campus stadium. Junior quarterback Michael Pratt and running back Tyjae Spears lead a Green Wave offense that is averaging over 418 total yards and just under 33 points. Memphis leads the country in red zone defense. The Knights have allowed just 12 of 36 opponents’ drives to the 20 yard line to finish in the end zone. Tulane is favored by 1½ points.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m., ESPN2, ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia (9-0) at Mississippi State (6-3)

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers passes against Auburn on Nov. 5. (Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)

It’s Bulldog vs. Bulldog as Georgia looks to follow up its major win over Tennessee last week that elevated it to No.1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Mississippi State’s Air Raid offense is led by junior quarterback Will Rogers, who is first in the SEC in passing with over 323 yards per game. Mississippi State rallied to beat Auburn in overtime last week after blowing a 24-3 lead when Jo’Quaviious Marks ran for the winning score. Georgia is favored by 16½ points.

How to watch: 4 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

No. 25 Washington (7-2) at No. 6 Oregon (8-1)

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passes against UCLA on Sept. 30. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Oregon will take the field at Autzen Stadium in quest of its ninth straight win and 23rd consecutive at home. The Pac-12 Conference matchup in the Pacific Northwest will feature two of the country’s top quarterbacks with the Huskies’ Michael Penix Jr. going against the Ducks’ Bo Nix. Penix is averaging over 372 yards passing and Nix has guided an offense that is averaging 520 total yards. Oregon has won 15 out of the last 17 meetings against Washington although the last three have been decided by 10 or fewer points. Oregon is favored by 13½ points.

How to watch: 4 p.m., Fox, Fox Sports app

No. 4 TCU (9-0) at No. 18 Texas (6-3)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson carries the ball against West Virginia on Oct. 1. (Stephen Spillman / Associated Press)

A win for Texas Christian clinches a spot for the Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Conference championship. The game will match two 1,000-yard running backs — Bijan Robinson of Texas and Kendra Miller of TCU. Gary Patterson, the former Horned Frogs coach, is now a special assistant to Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian. Patterson is in charge of scouting the opposing teams’ offenses. Texas, which is tied for second place in the conference, is coming off a 34-27 win over Kansas State.

How to watch: 4:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.