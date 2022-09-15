College football Saturday: The eight best games to watch and stream

Quarterback Jaren Hall leads Brigham Young in a tough road test against Oregon on Saturday. (Tyler Tate / Associated Press)

The Times will highlight the top college football games worth watching each week. Here’s a rundown of eight games in Week 3 of the 2022 season that should be worth your viewing time. All times are Pacific.

No. 1 Georgia (2-0) at South Carolina (1-1)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett passes against Oregon on Sept. 3. (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

In its first two games, Georgia outscored Oregon and Samford 82-3. In last week’s 35-0 win against Samford, quarterback Stetson Bennett IV passed for 300 yards and the Georgia defense allowed just three first downs. South Carolina’s defense will have to regroup after the Gamecocks lost defensive starters Jordan Strachan and Mo Kaba for the season with ACL injuries during a 44-30 loss to Arkansas. Georgia is favored by 24½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+

California (2-0) at Notre Dame (0-2)

California quarterback Jack Plummer throws a pass against UC Davis on Sept. 3. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

California comes to South Bend, Ind., for just the fifth meeting between the Golden Bears and the Fighting Irish. The Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame has gotten off to a rough start after last week’s 26-21 loss to underdog Marshall, in which Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner left the game with a season-ending shoulder injury. He will be replaced by first-time starter Drew Pyne. California’s Jack Plummer passed for 278 yards in a 20-14 win over Nevada Las Vegas. Notre Dame is favored by 10½ points.

How to watch: 11:30 a.m., NBC, Peacock.

No. 12 BYU (2-0) at No. 23 Oregon (1-1)

Oregon running back Byron Cardwell scores a touchdown against Eastern Washington on Sept. 10. (Andy Nelson / Associated Press)

The Cougars take on a ranked team for the second week in a row when they visit the Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, where Oregon has won 20 straight. Last week, Brigham Young beat Baylor, a future Big-12 opponent, in double overtime. The Ducks rebounded from their lopsided loss to Georgia to pummel Eastern Washington 70-14, with quarterback Bo Nix passing for 277 yards and five touchdowns. Oregon is favored by 3½ points.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. Fox, Fox Sports app

No. 22 Penn State (2-0) at Auburn (2-0)

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton celebrates after scoring on a 70-yard touchdown run against Ohio on Sept. 10. (Barry Reeger / Associated Press)

In a rare early-season matchup between teams from the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference, the Nittany Lions head to Alabama to face the Tigers, who ran into a stubborn San Jose Spartans team last week. Auburn prevailed 24-16 after trailing at halftime 10-7. Penn State routed Ohio 46-10 in a game in which running back Nick Singleton ran for 179 yards and scored two touchdowns. Penn State is favored by 3½.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. CBS, Paramount+

Mississippi State (2-0) at LSU (1-1)

LSU head coach Brian Kelly stands on the sideline during a game against Florida State on Sept. 4. (Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)

After its win over Arizona last Saturday in Tucson, Mike Leach’s Bulldogs come into Baton Rouge to start SEC play. Louisiana State rebounded from its loss to Florida State with a one-sided win against Southern in which quarterback Will Rogers passed for 313 yards and four touchdowns. The Bulldogs are 9-0 under Leach when scoring 30 points. Mississippi State is favored by 2½.

How to watch: 3 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

No. 11 Michigan State (2-0) at Washington (2-0)

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passes against Kent State on Sept. 3. (Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

In a faceoff of elite programs from the Big Ten and Pac-12 that could be a preview of a postseason bowl game, Michigan State travels to the Pacific Northwest to play the Huskies in Seattle in a significant test for both teams. The Spartans’ upgraded pass defense is expected to receive a good workout from Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a transfer from Indiana who threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns last week in a 52-6 win over Portland State. Washington is favored by 3½.

How to watch: 4:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

No. 13 Miami (2-0) at No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1)

Miami coach Mario Cristobal directs his players before a game against Southern Miss on Sept. 10. (Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

The Hurricanes go up against their first ranked team under new coach Mario Cristobal when they travel to College Station to face the Aggies, who are trying to overcome last week’s stunning loss to Appalachian State. Miami stopped Southern Mississippi last week 30-7, scoring 27 straight points after trailing in the second quarter. Texas A&M is favored by 5½.

How to watch: 6 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+

Fresno State (1-1) at No. 7 USC (2-0)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams warms up before a game against Rice on Sept. 3. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The Bulldogs make the trek from the Central Valley for a nonconference game at the Coliseum. USC scored a touchdown in each of its first five series during a 41-28 victory over Stanford last week. Fresno State has had recent success against Pac-12 teams, beating UCLA last season 40-37 at the Rose Bowl, and nearly upsetting Oregon State last week, losing on the last play of the game. USC is favored by 12½.

How to watch: 7:30 p.m. Fox, Fox Sports app

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.