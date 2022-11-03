College football Saturday: The 7 best games to watch and stream

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, center, celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass against Ball State in September. The top-ranked Volunteers take on No. 3 Georgia on Saturday. (Wade Payne / Associated Press)

The Times will highlight the top college football games worth watching each week. Here’s a rundown of six games in Week 10 of the 2022 season that should be worth your viewing time. All times are Pacific.

Texas Tech (4-4) at No. 7 TCU (8-0)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan passes against Kansas State on Oct. 22. (Richard W. Rodriguez / Associated Press)

Texas Christian received high marks on its Big 12 road test against West Virginia last week after the unbeaten Horned Frogs sealed a 41-31 victory with a 29-yard scoring pass with 20 seconds to go. Texas Tech gave up 21 points in the fourth quarter to Baylor in a loss that saw three Red Raiders quarterbacks throw five interceptions. TCU is favored by 9½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. Fox, Fox Sports app

No. 1 Tennessee (8-0) at No. 3 Georgia (8-0)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett scrambles away from Vanderbilt linebacker CJ Taylor during a game on Oct. 15. (Brett Davis / Associated Press)

In this marquee conference showdown, the winner should take control of the SEC’s East Division while all but securing a spot in the league’s championship game. Georgia must face Tennessee’s high-powered offense without outside linebacker Nolan Smith, who sustained a season-ending injury in the Bulldogs' win over Florida. The Volunteers enjoyed a 44-6 romp against Kentucky last week, with wide receiver Jalin Hyatt catching five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Hyatt has a school-record 14 touchdown catches this season. Georgia is favored by 8½ points.

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. CBS, Paramount+

No. 6 Alabama (7-1) at No. 10 LSU (6-2)

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, left, celebrates a touchdown pass with wide receiver Malik Nabers during a win over Mississippi on Oct. 22. (Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)

First place in the West Division of the SEC is at stake when Alabama travels to Baton Rouge, La., to face a resurgent Louisiana State squad under the lights. After losses to Florida State and Tennessee, first-year coach Brian Kelly has led the Tigers back to respectability and a top-10 ranking. Both teams are coming off bye weeks. LSU last played against a ranked Mississippi team and won 45-20. The Crimson Tide stopped Mississippi State, 30-6. Alabama is favored by 12½ points.

How to watch: 4 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+

No. 24 Texas (5-3) at No. 13 Kansas State (6-2)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson carries the ball during a loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 22. (Brody Schmidt / Associated Press)

Kansas State is right behind Big 12 conference leader Texas Christian after the Wildcats last week handed Oklahoma State its first shutout since 2009. Quarterback Will Howard filled in for injured starter Adrian Martinez and threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns. After a bye week, the Longhorns will try to avoid their third conference loss after falling to Oklahoma State on Oct. 22. Texas is favored by 2½ points.

Story continues

How to watch: 4 p.m. FS1, Fox Sports app

No. 4 Clemson (8-0) at Notre Dame (5-3)

Clemson running back Will Shipley scores a touchdown during a win over Syracuse on Oct. 22. (Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

After starting the season with two losses, Notre Dame has won five of its last six games with an improved running game that will be tested by Clemson. The Tigers' defense has allowed 2.98 yards per carry and 87.9 yards per game and is ranked seventh nationally in tackles for loss. Audric Estime and Logan Diggs have carried a Fighting Irish rushing attack that is averaging more than 216 yards a game. Estime ran for two touchdowns last week at Syracuse. Clemson is favored by 4½ points.

How to watch: 4:30 p.m. NBC, Peacock

California (3-5) at No. 9 USC (7-1)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams runs with the ball during a win over Washington State on Oct. 8. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

After nearly a month of being away from its home field, USC returns to the Coliseum where it has yet to play a one-possession game. The Trojans, who are currently in a race with UCLA and Utah for second place in the Pac-12 Conference, are coming off a defensively shaky 45-37 road win at Arizona, where quarterback Caleb Williams passed for a career-high 411 yards and five touchdowns. The Golden Bears were overrun last week by conference leader Oregon, 42-24. USC is favored by 21½ points.

How to watch: 7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+

No. 12 UCLA (7-1) at Arizona State (3-5)

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet hurdles over Stanford linebacker Jason Kaul during the Bruins' win on Oct. 29. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

In this night encounter in the Arizona desert, the Sun Devils are playing to keep their bowl chances alive after overwhelming Colorado last week. Trenton Bourquet threw for 435 yards and connected on three touchdowns to tight end Jalin Conyers in the win. UCLA bounced back from its only loss of the season at Oregon when Zach Charbonnet ran past Stanford for 198 yards and three touchdowns. UCLA is favored by 10½ points.

How to watch: 7:30 p.m. FS1. FOX Sports app

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.