College Football Roundup Week 5: What It All Means, Winners, Losers, Overrated, Underrated

College football Week 5 roundup with the 5 things that matter, winners and losers, overrated and underrated parts of the weekend, and what it all means.

CFN 1-130 Rankings | Bowl Projections

Week 5 scoreboard, all the predictions

Week 6 opening lines | AP | Coaches

Big Game Reaction: Cincinnati, Oregon, more

– Cincinnati & BYU: One Really Big Thing

– SEC teams: Most Overrated Thing

– Hello, Kentucky: Most Underrated Thing

– Who’s No. 3? What It All Means, Week 5

Winners & Losers From Week 5

Winner: Georgia pass defense

78.2. That’s the passer rating of the first five teams on the Georgia slate. The season isn’t halfway done, but by comparison, Northwestern was the only team last year to have a pass rating D under 100.

2011 Alabama was the last team to finish a season holding offenses to under 90, and no one has come close to that 83.7 mark over the last decade.

Clemson, UAB, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Arkansas have combined to hit 48% of their passes for 55 yards with one touchdown and seven picks against the Dawgs. Auburn is up next.

That’s one part of the state …

Loser: Georgia Southern pass defense

2016 Arizona State was the last team to finish a season allowing over 350 passing yards per game. Georgia Southern has a long way to go, but over the first five games it allowed an average of 351 per game with 18 touchdowns and four picks – all four interceptions were last week in the 59-33 win over Arkansas State.

Winner: Coastal Carolina

It’s not like there’s been a good team on the slate yet, but Coastal Carolina has kept the 2020 good vibes going by averaging 48 points per game in blowout after blowout.

Buffalo provided the one push – a 28-25 Chanticleer win – but everyone else has been hit by 49 points or more as the program is on a run of 17 straight regular season wins.

Loser: Wisconsin

The 1990 Badgers beat Ball State 24-7 in mid-September for their only win of the season. That was the last time the program started 1-3 until this season.

The blowout losses to Notre Dame and Michigan also mark the last back-to-back double-digit defeats since the 2009 team – that turned out to be terrific – dropped October dates to Ohio State and Iowa.

Winner: Accurate passers

14. That’s how many quarterbacks with at least 75 attempts are connecting on 70% or more of their throws. Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall leads the way at over 80%. Last year, seven QBs finished hitting the 70% mark, and as recently as 2017, just one passer even got past 68% for a season – Baker Mayfield finished completing 70% of his throws.

Loser: Missouri run defense

Mississippi State ran for 151 yards in the 2020 season finale win over Missouri, but that’s Mississippi State – it doesn’t run the ball. Before that, Georgia and Arkansas combined to run for well over 600 yards against the Tigers.

Tennessee ran for 458 yards in a 62-24 blowout in Columbia, marking the sixth time in the last eight games that Missouri allowed 275 rushing yards or more.

The Really Big Week 5 Thing Was …

Cincinnati and BYU, step right up.

It’s not just that Cincinnati beat Notre Dame 24-13 in South Bend that was a big deal in the College Football Playoff chase. It’s that the stars appear to be aligning for someone outside of the Power Five – Notre Dame doesn’t count – to finally get in this thing.

The Bearcats were fine.

Notre Dame wasn’t and isn’t that great – it has a ton of flaws – but it was ranked like it was and is a big-time team, and Cincinnati walked away with a double-digit victory the program absolutely had to have.

Was it an emphatic enough statement to start thinking about plane tickets to Miami or Arlington for New Year’s Eve? No, but Oregon lost to Stanford. That doesn’t knock out the Pac-12, but it sure as shoot didn’t help the playoff chances – there’s no margin for error now for the league.

The ACC effectively tapped out two weeks ago when it became painfully clear that this wasn’t the normal Clemson squad, the Oklahoma looked very, very shaky against Kansas State.

For Cincinnati to have a reasonable shot at getting in, it 1) has to go unbeaten, 2) there can’t be four unbeaten Power Five champions – or a phenomenal one-loss team like a possible SEC Championship loser – and 3) it’s going to take massive win after massive win.

Realistically – with only some due respect to UCF and SMU – this is was for Cincinnati. There’s nothing else standing in the way of 13-0 other than a total gack.

But the Bearcats have another problem – BYU.

Beating Indiana and Notre Dame like Cincinnati did was nice, but after BYU rolled through Utah State, it’s now 5-0 with a much better overall case to be made if it goes 12-0.

The Cougars already beat Arizona, Utah, and Arizona State, and next up is Boise State, and a trip to Baylor, and a trip to Washington State, and Virginia and USC still to go.

Realistically there will be a misfire somewhere, but if BYU really can get though this slate of seven Power Five teams unscathed, it’s almost certainly in. If it can get through 11-1 – or possibly 10-2 – it’s in the New Year’s Six.

By the way, Big 12, get these two programs in your league as fast as you can.

The Most Overrated Thing Was …

Arkansas and Ole Miss – they’re still good.

Teams shouldn’t be punished this season for losing to Alabama and Georgia, especially on the road. Technically, no, Arkansas and Ole Miss being ranked in the top 12 wasn’t a problem – they weren’t overrated.

They just weren’t good enough to give any sort of a push to 1 and 2.

In the whole “who’s No. 3”? debate – more on that in the What It All Means – theoretically, it could still be Arkansas or Ole Miss, considering who they lost to last week.

Or, they had their respective heads over their skis after amazing starts.

Arkansas had been air-tight through the first four games. It shockingly beat both Texas and Texas A&M by double-digits, the lines were playing great, the offense was getting enough production in key moments, and then Georgia took a sledgehammer to all of that.

The normally unflappable Hogs couldn’t get out of their own way with 13 penalties, 162 yards of total offense, and bad play on the offensive front in the 37-0 loss.

Ole Miss at least scored in the 42-21 loss to Alabama, but that thing was over after the first Tide scoring drive.

The defensive front got pounded on, the offense couldn’t produce until it was way too late, it was the moment when Alabama decided to flex a whole lot of muscle with the close call to Florida so fresh a few weeks ago.

The Most Underrated Thing Was …

Okay, Kentucky. Let’s have some fun.

You’ll have to forgive everyone for not seeing this coming.

After all, Kentucky had beaten Florida just once since 1986.

The Gators this year pushed Alabama to the brink, and had the look of a team ready to make a statement that it might be the third-best team in the country – assuming a loss to Georgia in a few weeks.

Kentucky struggled to put away Chattanooga. It had a hard time with a rebuilding South Carolina team, had to fight to put away a mediocre Missouri, and … Kentucky 20, Florida 13.

We’ve seen this before. In 2018, Kentucky gets off to a hot start, reality sets in, the football team finishes with a restaurant quality bowl appearance, and then it’s basketball season.

This year might be different.

No, Kentucky doesn’t have the talent or the chops to be any sort of a real challenge to Alabama or Georgia, but Florida has two SEC losses now.

Arkansas and Ole Miss still have to play each other at some point, and both of them are almost certain to have to defeats.

Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt … who? Who’s the third-best team in the SEC?

Technically, right now, it’s that team in blue.

Schedule, schedule, schedule. Kentucky has to go to Georgia. Forget about that – it’s beside the point.

There’s no Alabama on the slate. There’s no Ole Miss, and there’s no Texas A&M. There’s a nice November coming up, though, with Tennessee, at Vanderbilt, New Mexico State, and at Louisville to close it all out.

That was the preseason analysis. Soft first month, soft second moth, rock-hard middle, but Florida was one of the problems. Now, after the stunning 20-13 win over the Gators, a loss to Georgia doesn’t matter much in the New Year’s Six bowl chase,.

LSU and Mississippi State in October are very, very gettable if the Cats play like they did against the Gators, and there’s a real honest chance now to shoot for third. Of course the bigger dream is to get by Georgia and play for the real prizes, but no, UK, you don’t want Bama.

What It All Means: Week 5

Okay, so who’s No. 3?

Do we all really have to start paying our full and undivided attention on Iowa now?

We know how this works. Great coaching, great lines, great consistency in the system, come up with plenty of wins over the mistake-prone and weak-minded, lose to the big guy on the slate, and then move on.

And that puts all the pressure on this week when Penn State comes into Iowa City.

The Nittany Lions are fourth in both polls, the Hawkeyes are third, and the winner of this takes a massive step forward in the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff chase. The difference is that Penn State still has Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State to deal with. Iowa doesn’t.

The Hawkeyes have trips to Wisconsin and Nebraska, and that’s about it as long as there isn’t a gag against Minnesota.

Is Oklahoma ready to step up and be that No. 3 team?

It hasn’t looked or played like it so far, but it’s 5-0 and has a chance to claim its stake to the spot behind the Tide and Dawgs if it can beat Texas.

Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, and even with one loss, Ohio State, are all in range in the polls, but all that matters is where they’re going to be in the first week of November when the real rankings – the College Football Playoff version – are released.

But after this weekend with Oregon and Notre Dame both losing, and no other great options to throw into the mix, there’s a gigantic chasm between 1-2 and the rest of college football.

In this race, being 3 and 4 matters to get a shot at the fun.

Week 5 set us all up for this debate to get a whole lot easier over the next few weeks.

