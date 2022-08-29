College Football Roundup Week 0: What It All Means, Winners, Losers, Overrated, Underrated

College football Week 0 roundup with the 5 things that matter, winners and losers, overrated and underrated aspects to the weekend, and what it all means

College Football Week 0 Roundup

– Nebraska can’t buy a break: One Really Big Thing

– THAT kick: Most Overrated Thing

– Florida Atlantic rolls: Most Underrated Thing

– Week 0 should be more: What It All Means, Week 0



Winners & Losers From Week 0

Winner: Pat Fitzgerald

The guy’s team went 3-9 last season – and got destroyed in the only Big Ten win of the season for Nebraska – and yet he was able to kickoff 2022 with a 31-28 upset over the Huskers thanks to a good running game, steady play by the defense in the second half, and a brilliant performance by the offensive line. It was just one game, but that wasn’t the 2021 Northwestern team in Dublin.

Loser: Scott Frost

Frost was in this exact spot in last year’s Week 0 piece after losing to Illinois. After that loss he was 12-21 as the Nebraska head coach and 9-18 in the Big Ten. Fast forward a year later, and after a slew of changes and adjustments, he’s now 15-30 overall and just 10-26 in conference play.

Winner: Drake Maye

North Carolina’s new quarterback got his light scrimmage in. Maye had a few off throws, but he was 29-of-37 for 294 yards and five touchdowns – and ran for 55 yards – in the 56-24 win over Florida A&M. It should’ve been an easier game overall for the Tar Heels – at least an easier first half – but Maye looked fantastic.

Loser: FCS teams

There will be moments when the FCS rises up and shines. Austin Peay gave WKU a battle in a 38-27 loss, but Idaho State (52-21 to UNLV), Duquesne (47-7 to Florida State), and Florida A&M (it was missing a slew of players against North Carolina) all lost by double-digits.

Winner: UConn

The Huskies lost at Utah State 31-20, but it scored 14 points in the first quarter. Last year’s team only averaged 15.6 points per game, but under new head coach Jim Mora Jr. there was a rushing attack – Nathan Carter ran for 190 yards. The defense wasn’t bad outside of a rough second quarter, and at least there was a little bit of hope for the near future as they pushed the defending champion of the …

Loser: Mountain West

Nevada needed to work way too hard to get by a bad New Mexico State team 23-12, Utah State struggled in a win over a bad UConn squad, and Wyoming couldn’t do anything in the 38-6 loss at Illinois. However, UNLV rolled Idaho State for a fun moment, but the conference ended the day with …

Winner: Vanderbilt

The 1969 Vanderbilt team beat Davidson 63-8. The program hadn’t hit the 60 mark since – the 1996 team managed just 122 points in 11 games – until it rolled to a 63-10 win over …

Loser: Hawaii

It’s going to take a bit. The Rainbow Warriors gave the effort and intensity, but they were totally gutted this offseason, they don’t have the parts, and Timmy Chang’s team is going to need a while to put it all together.

The Really Big Week 0 Thing Was …

Nebraska just can’t get this thing going.

It continues to be the problem with Scott Frost and the Huskers – they can’t win a close game. Ever.

That’s not entirely true, but eight of the nine losses last season were by eight points or fewer – and they gave Ohio State a run in the 26-17 loss.

Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28.

With the defeat in Dublin, 21 of Frost’s 30 losses over the last four years and one game were by eight points or fewer.

And even after all of the losing, all of the close calls, and all of the pain and suffering the former superpower program has endured …

It still seems like it’s SO CLOSE to being okay.

With North Dakota, Georgia Southern, Indiana, at Rutgers, and Illinois still on the slate, this can still be a decent season because Nebraska really does appear to be better.

Can it beat Oklahoma, Minnesota, or Wisconsin at home, or take out Purdue, Michigan, or Iowa on the road? Now the expectations have gone down so low after this that winning just one of those games – or, heaven forbid, two – would totally change the narrative.

Of course, for all of the positive with the improved passing game, and for all of the good things the Huskers did, all anyone will remember is …

The Most Overrated Thing Was …

The onside kick.

It was a microcosm of everything that has gone wrong in the Scott Frost era at Nebraska, but it’s not why the 2022 team is 0-1.

I get it. I didn’t agree with it, but I get it – to a point.

Nebraska had just scored on an electric 46-yard touchdown dash by Anthony Grant in the middle of the third quarter to go up 28-17 on Northwestern, and then came the onside kick that didn’t work.

There’s something to be said for trying to set a tone.

That was Frost trying to jump on the momentum of the game, get the ball back, and show everyone that things have changed. If Nebraska recovers that and goes down and scores, Frost is hailed as a brilliant and ballsy head man whose program is about to turn the corner.

However, know your opponent.

Under Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern lives on mistakes. The one thing you couldn’t do at that point is give that coach and that team a break.

The Wildcat offense only had one strong scoring drive until the kick, it got the ball on its 44, and five plays later the team was only down by four. From then on, the NU D forced four punts and came up with two interceptions.

Frost’s defense should’ve held up – he put his faith in his group to come up with a stop if the kick didn’t work.

Frost’s new offense should’ve done more – it didn’t score again after the kick.

Lost in the narrative was how Nebraska’s defense actually held up okay with four stops on Northwestern’s final five drives – even if the Wildcat O line took over.

Also brushed aside was how the offense that was so sharp at times in the first half sputtered when it needed to get moving.

Northwestern won that game as much as Nebraska lost it – maybe more so.

Okay, fine. It was a horribly unnecessary decision that added another ton to the weight that was already on the program’s shoulders.

The Most Underrated Thing Was …

Florida Atlantic rolled Charlotte 43-13.

It might not have seemed like much – Florida Atlantic beat Charlotte 38-9 last year – and almost everyone was paying attention to the Nebraska-Northwestern game, but Willie Taggart’s bunch looked great.

And wow, does Conference USA need a signature star team.

After losing Marshall, Southern Miss, and Old Dominion to the Sun Belt, and with huge changes coming next year with more programs bolting for the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA got two good performances out of Florida Atlantic and North Texas – two AACers in 2023 – to potentially make the league’s race interesting.

They both beat fellow Conference USA teams – North Texas took out UTEP 31-13 – but Florida Atlantic’s win showed something.

Taggart needed a good showing after going 10-11 in his first two seasons.

The lines were great, the defense was fantastic, and the balance of N’Kosi Perry and the passing attack to go along with a steady ground game showed what might be coming.

At Ohio is next followed up by SE Louisiana. If FAU can roll in those two games and be 3-0, the home date with UCF on September 17th should generate a buzz.

Conference USA needs it.

What It All Means: Week 0

There were only 11 games, and it wasn’t always scintillating, but it was college football, it was for real, and there were some big storylines to come out of it.

It’s not even September yet, and Twitter already has Scott Frost fired, Northwestern came up with a better moment than it enjoyed in all of 2021, Vanderbilt went crazy, Illinois looked decent enough, and Florida State and North Carolina got in some tune-up work.

It’s a nice way to ease into the intensity, it gave a slew of teams that few would normally watch the spotlight status, and the soft opening to the campaign was nice among the glut of NFL preseason games and baseball.

Now it should be expanded.

I wrote this last year, and the year before, and in 2001, and I’ll probably put this in the 2028 version of this, too – so sorry for the repetition if you’ve endured this whine before.

College football is all hell-bent on pumping the exhibition games of the bowl season, but why not Week 0 when nothing else is going on?

Make it a national party with all FBS home games against FCS teams.

Everyone makes money, all of the big teams get live action work before dealing with bigger and better things, and we get the FCS dates out of the way so there’s no Alabama vs Austin Peay on November 19th, and Week 1 can be full of real FBS vs FBS matchups instead of the massive slate of whatever to go along with the few showdowns.

But it’s fine. Week 0 was was entertaining from the first touchdown of the season by Western Kentucky, right up until America needed Nevada to come up with one defensive stop – at 2 am ET – to cover against New Mexico State.

Welcome back, college football season.

