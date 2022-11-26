College Football Rivalry Week: College Gameday Game Selections

The final week of the college football regular season is upon us and the schedule of games has plenty of games that will have a significant impact on the postseason. Will the loser of Ohio State vs. Michigan be out of the College Football Playoff? Or will they just need Notre Dame to upset USC on Saturday night to get them a pass?

Clemson takes on South Carolina that was firing on all cylinders a week ago. Could the Tigers be a team on upset watch this week? Rivalry week won’t disappoint, that we know for sure. Here is what the staff of ESPN’s “College Gameday” has happening on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Purdue vs. Indiana

Howard: Purdue

McAfee: Indiana

AJ Hawk (guest picker): Purdue

Corso: Indiana

Herbstreit: Purdue

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

Howard: Minnesota

McAfee: Wisconsin

Hawk: Wisconsin

Corso: Wisconsin

Herbstreit: Wisconsin

South Carolina vs. Clemson

Howard: Clemson

McAfee: Clemson

Hawk: Clemson

Corso: Clemson

Herbstreit: Clemson

Auburn vs. Alabama

Howard: Alabama

McAfee: Alabama

Hawk: Alabama

Corso: Alabama

Herbstreit: Alabama

TCU vs. Iowa State

Howard: TCU

McAfee: TCU

Hawk: TCU

Corso: TCU

Herbstreit: TCU

Kansas State vs. Kansas

Howard: Kansas St.

McAfee: Kansas St.

Hawk: Kansas St.

Corso: Kansas St.

Herbstreit: Kansas St.

Washington vs. Washington St.

Howard: Washington

McAfee: Washington

Hawk: Washington

Corso: Washington St.

Herbstreit: Washington

Oregon vs. Oregon State

Howard: Oregon

McAfee: Oregon St.

Hawk: Oregon

Corso: Oregon St.

Herbstreit: Oregon

Notre Dame vs. USC

Howard: USC

McAfee: USC

Hawk: USC

Corso: USC

Herbstreit: No pick – calling game

Ohio State vs. Michigan

Howard: Michigan

Herbstreit: Ohio St.

McAfee: Ohio St.

Hawk: Ohio St.

Corso: Ohio St.

