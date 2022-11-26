College Football Rivalry Week: College Gameday Game Selections
The final week of the college football regular season is upon us and the schedule of games has plenty of games that will have a significant impact on the postseason. Will the loser of Ohio State vs. Michigan be out of the College Football Playoff? Or will they just need Notre Dame to upset USC on Saturday night to get them a pass?
Clemson takes on South Carolina that was firing on all cylinders a week ago. Could the Tigers be a team on upset watch this week? Rivalry week won’t disappoint, that we know for sure. Here is what the staff of ESPN’s “College Gameday” has happening on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Purdue vs. Indiana
Howard: Purdue
McAfee: Indiana
AJ Hawk (guest picker): Purdue
Corso: Indiana
Herbstreit: Purdue
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
Howard: Minnesota
McAfee: Wisconsin
Hawk: Wisconsin
Corso: Wisconsin
Herbstreit: Wisconsin
South Carolina vs. Clemson
Howard: Clemson
McAfee: Clemson
Hawk: Clemson
Corso: Clemson
Herbstreit: Clemson
Auburn vs. Alabama
Howard: Alabama
McAfee: Alabama
Hawk: Alabama
Corso: Alabama
Herbstreit: Alabama
TCU vs. Iowa State
Howard: TCU
McAfee: TCU
Hawk: TCU
Corso: TCU
Herbstreit: TCU
Kansas State vs. Kansas
Howard: Kansas St.
McAfee: Kansas St.
Hawk: Kansas St.
Corso: Kansas St.
Herbstreit: Kansas St.
Washington vs. Washington St.
Howard: Washington
McAfee: Washington
Hawk: Washington
Corso: Washington St.
Herbstreit: Washington
Oregon vs. Oregon State
Howard: Oregon
McAfee: Oregon St.
Hawk: Oregon
Corso: Oregon St.
Herbstreit: Oregon
Notre Dame vs. USC
Howard: USC
McAfee: USC
Hawk: USC
Corso: USC
Herbstreit: No pick – calling game
Ohio State vs. Michigan
Howard: Michigan
Herbstreit: Ohio St.
McAfee: Ohio St.
Hawk: Ohio St.
Corso: Ohio St.