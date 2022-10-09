College football report card: Ohio State wide receivers dazzle in romp over Michigan State

Now that conference play has started, the Report Card is chugging right along to provide the week’s best plays and questionable decisions.

Grading remains the same. High marks will be only for the spectacular, and failing grades have no chance of being reversed.

Last week, the highest grades went to Fox announcer Gus Johnson, who somehow just learned what TikTok is, and TCU’s social media department for their extreme trolling on the poor Oklahoma defense. Low scores went the fans at an Ole Miss game who decided to fight instead watch the contest.

Without further ado, here is the Week 6 analysis of how fans, teams, players, and coaches fared.

Wide world of wide receivers

Ladies and gentlemen, if you don't already know about Ohio State and their abundance of pass catchers, here is a hint. They are the best collection of a position group in America and they are doing it when the most skilled one is injured.

While playing against Michigan State's swiss cheese defense, which came into the game against the Buckeyes giving up 411 yards a game (ranking 12th out of 14 teams in the Big Ten), Ohio State collected tons of real estate to the tune of 429 yards in the first half alone.

The masterclass of route running, getting off press coverage, and runs after the catch have NFL scouts again plotting and planning for ways to draft them.

Marvin Harrison (131 yards, 3 TDs), Emeka Egbuka (143 yards, TD) and Julian Fleming (81 yards, 1 TD) ran roughshod through the Spartans secondary all day like it was playing in a Madden tournament, all the while Jaxon Smith-Njigba was on the sidelines nursing a bothersome hamstring injury.

Mossin' and bossin': A

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Week 6 winners and losers: Oklahoma sinks to new low, UCLA riding high

Saturday recap: What you need to know about college football’s Top 25 games for Week 6

Pink slip redemption

Nothing can change a losing culture like a fresh slate and a new voice. For fans of Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Arizona State and Wisconsin, one thing that they can take solace in is that when times get rough, the paychecks will come out and get rid of anyone who isn't meeting expectations.

Story continues

Nebraska was throttled by a suddenly bad Oklahoma team the week after Scott Frost was fired. Now the Cornhuskers have won two in a row and look like a semi-competent team.

In consecutive weeks, a change in leadership at the other schools led to the same result. Georgia Tech has won two in a row, Wisconsin drilled Northwestern (the Wildcats may be looking for a new coach soon) after Paul Chryst collected his $11 million buyout, and Arizona State won for the first time since Herm Edwards was shown the door, beating a ranked Washington squad at home. It remains to be seen if this will continue, but firing coaches seems to be the secret elixir on the road to respectability, at least this season.

Eating W's for dinner: Incomplete

Stats for you

1 – FBS team has yet to reach the win column: Colorado.

4 – Interceptions by Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. He returned two of them for touchdowns in the Rockets' win over Northern Illinois.

5 – Teams that have yet to score 100 points this season; UMass, Temple, New Mexico State. FIU, Iowa.

6 – Rushing touchdowns by Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda against Virginia Tech, which tied an ACC record. Abanikanda ran for a school-record 320 yards on 36 carries.

14 – Undefeated teams at the halfway point of the college football season.

28 – Games it took Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers to set the SEC record in completed passes. The previous record holder Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray set the record in 52 games.

311 – Games in a row that Oklahoma scored in before Saturday's shutout loss to Texas. The Sooners failed to score for the first time since a 29-0 to Texas A&M on Nov. 7, 1998. Florida holds the record of scoring in 429 consecutive games. The Gators have not been shut out since Oct. 29, 1988, a 16-0 setback to Auburn.

Best and worst of the week:

Overruled: The trolling of Aaron Judge cut-ins reaches a verdict.

Uniform reveal, but Aaron Judge hit his 62nd homer



I guess we’ll try again tomorrow 🤷‍♂️#RollWave pic.twitter.com/F392cCsldm — Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) October 5, 2022

Case closed: A+

Ref alert: Black and white striped wearing individuals flagged Michigan for this gesture. It didn’t get any better from there.

Michigan was shown a penalty for this gesture after the play pic.twitter.com/XKSVKgZkHC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

Cataract surgery needed: F

No. 15 in Kansas City? Drake Maye and Josh Downs with the ridiculous play for North Carolina.

Backyard football: A

Florida’s Desmond Watson. Enough said.

6’5” 415 lb Desmond Watson squats 720 lbs and benches 520 lbs 😳



Absolute UNIT. pic.twitter.com/Vgf6SgYVN5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2022

The Dog of the Week: Texas vs. Oklahoma

UGA just chillin.’

Up close with Uga just enjoying a Saturday.



What a vibe. pic.twitter.com/VMpPHGVQLx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 8, 2022

It should have been expected. Oklahoma has been in the doghouse the last three weeks and it’s simple why that is. The Sooners can’t stop anyone on defense and can’t move the ball on offense. In pee-wee football, let alone college football, if you can’t do those two things, that’s a recipe for disaster.

For those in attendance and those in crimson and cream who were subjected to this game that bordered on NFSW, the Report Card applauds you. It was the first meeting since 1999 where neither team was ranked. The 49-point victory margin was the largest by the Longhorns in the series and the largest shutout loss in the Oklahoma's history. Crimson creamed, for real.

Follow Scooby Axson on Twitter @scoobaxson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 6: Ohio State wide receivers dazzle in big win