College football’s remaining unbeaten teams ranked based on total defense
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
No. 9 Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).
Following Week 4, 21 Football Bowl Subdivision teams are undefeated. Vols Wire looks at remaining undefeated teams and their total defense.
Rankings of the 21 remaining undefeated teams are listed below based on total defensive yards allowed.
Minnesota (4-0) 187.8 yards allowed per game
Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama (4-0) 201.2 yards allowed per game
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
James Madison (3-0) 208.0 yards allowed per game
(Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)
Michigan (4-0) 244.8 yards allowed per game
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia (4-0) 257.0 yards allowed per game
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
North Carolina State (4-0) 261.5 yards allowed per game
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky (4-0) 272.0 yards allowed per game
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State (4-0) 283.0 yards allowed per game
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA (4-0) 295.0 yards allowed per game
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Washington (4-0) 302.0 yards allowed per game
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State (4-0) 310.5 yards allowed per game
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss (4-0) 312.5 yards allowed per game
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Syracuse (4-0) 327.0 yards per game
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson (4-0) 346.2 yards allowed per game
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
USC (4-0) 365.5 yards allowed per game
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State (4-0) 366.8 yards allowed per game
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Coastal Carolina (4-0) 371.2 yards allowed per game
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
TCU (3-0) 373.0 yards allowed per game
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State (3-0) 376.7 yards allowed per game
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas (4-0) 402.5 yards allowed per game
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee (4-0) 407.0 yards allowed per game
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire