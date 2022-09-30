College football’s remaining unbeaten teams ranked based on total defense

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

No. 9 Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).

Following Week 4, 21 Football Bowl Subdivision teams are undefeated. Vols Wire looks at remaining undefeated teams and their total defense.

Rankings of the 21 remaining undefeated teams are listed below based on total defensive yards allowed.

Minnesota (4-0) 187.8 yards allowed per game

Alabama (4-0) 201.2 yards allowed per game

James Madison (3-0) 208.0 yards allowed per game

Michigan (4-0) 244.8 yards allowed per game

Georgia (4-0) 257.0 yards allowed per game

North Carolina State (4-0) 261.5 yards allowed per game

Kentucky (4-0) 272.0 yards allowed per game

Ohio State (4-0) 283.0 yards allowed per game

UCLA (4-0) 295.0 yards allowed per game

Washington (4-0) 302.0 yards allowed per game

Florida State (4-0) 310.5 yards allowed per game

Ole Miss (4-0) 312.5 yards allowed per game

Syracuse (4-0) 327.0 yards per game

Clemson (4-0) 346.2 yards allowed per game

USC (4-0) 365.5 yards allowed per game

Penn State (4-0) 366.8 yards allowed per game

Coastal Carolina (4-0) 371.2 yards allowed per game

TCU (3-0) 373.0 yards allowed per game

Oklahoma State (3-0) 376.7 yards allowed per game

Kansas (4-0) 402.5 yards allowed per game

Tennessee (4-0) 407.0 yards allowed per game

