College Football Recruiting: Walsh Jesuit's John Keough commits to Buffalo

Walsh Jesuit defensive back John Keough celebrates as he returns a fumble for a touchdown ahead of Benedictine quarterback Lucas Kaltenbach during the second half of a high school football game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Euclid, Ohio.

Walsh Jesuit senior John Keough spent plenty of time considering his college options during his junior year of high school.

Buffalo, Kent State, Akron, Army, Air Force, Navy and Marist offered Keough a scholarship to play football.

Ultimately, Keough has pledged to play for the Buffalo Bulls.

"When I went on my first visit to Buffalo it was an official visit and I felt like I really fit in with the team and the coaches," Keough said. "I did some more research on them and a lot of the things that I am looking for in a college, they fit. They are a somewhat bigger college and they are pretty strong in academics.

"... I am excited that the whole [recruiting] process came to an end and I am focused on this season, my senior year, with all of my buddies. I am ready to have a great year."

Keough put together a solid junior year as a safety as he received third team All-Ohio and first team All-Northeast Inland District honors in Division II. Walsh won the Crown Conference championship and finished 9-3 after advancing to a Division II regional quarterfinal.

Keough, 17, is a 6-foot and 190-pound versatile athlete on the field who plays safety, wide receiver, kick returner and punt returner at Walsh. He has a 3.2 GPA at Walsh and plans to major in business at Buffalo.

"I am really happy that John found the right fit," Walsh coach Nick Alexander said. "He had Air Force, Army, Akron, Kent, Navy and Marist, but Buffalo really stood out. Coach [Mike] Caputo is the local recruiter and he is the safeties coach. He was around all the time and really showed the most love. When Johnny went on his visit to Buffalo, he said it felt like home right away. He did his due diligence and visited the other places. I am happy that he is happy."

Keough had six interceptions last season in 12 games to go with 79 tackles (50 solo), two defensive touchdowns, one receiving touchdown, one kickoff return touchdown, three blocked punts and one forced fumble.

"Johnny had one pick six and one scoop and score to account for his defensive touchdowns," Alexander said. "He was first team All-Crown Conference and made plays all year."

Keough earned a varsity letter as a sophomore and junior on Walsh's football team and lettered in track and field as a freshman, sophomore and junior competing in the 100 meter dash, the 200, the 400 relay, 800 relay, 1,600 relay and high jump.

Keough was a Division I track and field regional qualifier in 2023 in the 100, 800 relay and 400 relay. He is set to follow in the footsteps of his older sister Rachel, a 2014 Walsh graduate, and his older brother Patrick, a 2016 Walsh graduate.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal and is on Twitter at @MBeavenABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: John Keough of Walsh Jesuit commits to Buffalo football