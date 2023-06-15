College football recruiting: A top 2025 tight end set to announce commitment

Could “Tight End U” (that’s Notre Dame for anyone new here) soon be getting their next highly touted prospect at the position? That’s the hope for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish as a four-star target they hosted earlier this week has announced his commitment date.

Nate Roberts, a 6-4, 225-pound prospect from Washington, Oklahoma just visited Notre Dame on Tuesday. On Thursday he announced he’ll be announcing a commitment publicly on Saturday afternoon.

247Sports ranks Roberts as the nation’s No. 55 overall player in 2025 and third-best tight end in the class. Notre Dame is one of 12 finalists, joining Oregon, Georgia, Baylor, Clemson, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Auburn, and Wisconsin.

Notre Dame currently has one commitment in the 2025 class – defensive lineman Davion Dixon of Florida. Will they soon get No. 2?

We’ll all know Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

