College Football Recruiting: SirCharles Gordon of STVM commits to Holy Cross

SirCharles Gordon of STVM

St. Vincent-St. Mary senior SirCharles Gordon analyzed his options during his recruitment by college football coaches.

Gordon considered what was the best fit academically, and also faced the decision of which side of the ball he wanted to play in college.

Boston College and Toledo offered him a scholarship to play outside linebacker.

College of the Holy Cross, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Army, Lehigh and Grand Valley State offered him a scholarship to play wide receiver.

"I love defense, but then again I love to catch the ball and score touchdowns on offense," Gordon said. "... Holy Cross was talking to me about playing wideout. Then I went and saw what Holy Cross is bringing to the table and I really took it and ran with it. This is a great opportunity."

Gordon, who is 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, has committed to continue his academic and athletic careers at Holy Cross.

The Crusaders posted a 12-1 overall record last year, went 6-0 in conference play to win the Patriot League a fourth straight year and reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Warren Harding's Tariq Ivory, left is tackled by St. Vincent-St. Mary's SirCharles Gordon.

"Holy Cross coaches came and talked to me at school," Gordon said. "They have a successful team. They have a good program there and they win a lot. They play for national championships. I went up there and I saw the facilities and met the coaches and players and saw the energy that they brought. I thought this was the right fit. I talked to the head coach, the OC and the wide receiver coach, and they have a good offense. Most of their main wide receivers graduate after this season, so I think I can go in there and get a chance to play early."

Gordon played wide receiver and outside linebacker for STVM last season. He had 15 receptions for 242 yards and one touchdown, and contributed 20 tackles and one interception as the Irish (8-4) advanced to a Division II regional semifinal.

"SirCharles is a big play guy for us at the slot position and as an outside linebacker," STVM coach Terry Cistone said. "He has had a lot of schools looking at him. ... I think Holy Cross is a great school for him. He will play there and get a great education. The Holy Cross football program is really growing and their facilities are as good as many Division I schools. We are looking for SirCharles to have a great year for the Irish."

Gordon has a 3.0 GPA and is interested in majoring in engineering. He also plays basketball at STVM for coach Dru Joyce II and was a sophomore reserve when the Irish won the Division II state championship in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: SirCharles Gordon of St. Vincent-St. Mary commits to Holy Cross