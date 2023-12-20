College football recruiting rankings: Georgia, Ohio State lead during early signing period

The next benchmark in the college football calendar is here with the early signing period opening Wednesday.

Although most players sign their national letter of intent on Wednesday, the early signing period window lasts through Friday. The early signing period allows programs to lock up their committed players before National Signing Day is Feb. 7, but runs through April 1 for Division I players.

A number of programs are in the running for top-10 ranked classes, and their trek for a national championship starts with finding the right players that fit their respective teams.

Here are the current team recruiting rankings as of the early signing period:

College football recruiting team rankings 2024

Rankings courtesy of 247Sports' Composite rankings

1. Georgia (No. 1 SEC)

Top offensive recruit: Jaden Reddell (No. 3 TE, No. 53 nationally)

Top defensive recruit: Ellis Robinson IV (No. 1 CB, No. 3 nationally)

Commits: 27

Five-stars: 3

Top-100 players: 9

Four-stars: 20

Points: 310.10

2. Ohio State (No. 1 Big Ten)

Top offensive recruit: Jeremiah Smith (No. 1 WR, No. 1 nationally)

Top defensive recruit: Eddrick Houston (No. 5 EDGE, No. 26 nationally)

Commits: 22

Five-stars: 5

Top-100 players: 8

Four-stars: 12

Points: 295.57

3. Alabama (No. 2 SEC)

Top offensive recruit: Julian Sayin (No. 1 QB, No. 5 nationally)

Top defensive recruit: Jaylen Mbakwe (No. 1 CB, No. 18 nationally)

Commits: 22

Five-stars: 3

Top-100 players: 7

Four-stars: 14

Points: 293.55

4. Florida State (No. 1 ACC)

Top offensive recruit: Luke Kromenhoek (No. 5 QB, No. 54 nationally)

Top defensive recruit: KJ Bolden (No. 1 S, No. 14 nationally)

Commits: 23

Five-stars: 2

Top-100 players: 7

Four-stars: 15

Points: 291.24

5. Texas (No. 3 SEC)

Top offensive recruit: Ryan Wingo (No. 8 WR, No. 24 nationally)

Top defensive recruit: Colin Simmons (No. 1 LB, No. 13 nationally)

Commits: 21

Five-stars: 4

Top-100 players: 6

Four-stars: 15

Points: 287.95

6. Miami (No. 2 ACC)

Top offensive recruit: Ny Carr (No. 12 WR, No. 48 nationally)

Top defensive recruit: Justin Scott (No. 3 DL, No. 15 nationally)

Commits: 27

Five-stars: 1

Top-100 players: 6

Four-stars: 12

Points: 282.03

7. Oklahoma (No. 4 SEC)

Top offensive recruit: Taylor Tatum (No. 1 RB, No. 38 nationally)

Top defensive recruit: David Stone (No. 2 DL, No. 9 nationally)

Commits: 28

Five-stars: 1

Top-100 players: 4

Four-stars: 18

Points: 275.98

8. Oregon (No. 2 Big Ten)

Top offensive recruit: JacQawn McRoy (No. 13 OT, No. 169 nationally)

Top defensive recruit: Elijah Rushing (No. 4 EDGE, No. 37 nationally)

Commits: 23

Five-stars: 0

Top-100 players: 4

Four-stars: 18

Points: 275.31

9. Notre Dame (No. 1 independent)

Top offensive recruit: Cam Williams (No. 9 WR, No. 29 nationally)

Top defensive recruit: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (No. 6 LB, No. 66 nationally)

Commits: 23

Five-stars: 1

Top-100 players: 4

Four-stars: 15

Points: 274.07

10. Florida (No. 5 SEC)

Top offensive recruit: DJ Lagway (No. 3 QB, No. 10 nationally)

Top defensive recruit: LJ McCray (No. 8 DL, No. 35 nationally)

Commits: 19

Five-stars: 2

Top-100 players: 7

Four-stars: 11

Points: 272.65

