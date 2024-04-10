College football recruiting: Ranking the top 25 Greater Akron/Canton high school prospects

The most important time of a high school football player's recruiting process is at hand.

It's camp season and that means offers will come fast and furious for a strong group of Greater Akron/Canton players. With that in mind, here are the top 25 area recruits in our initial 2024 list:

1. Elbert Hill, Hoban

Class of 2026

Cornerback, 5-foot-10, 150 pounds

Hoban's Elbert Hill, scoring a TD in last year's playoffs, has the chance to be one of the greatest defensive backs to come out of high school in the area in quite some time.

Hill has offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, USC, Wisconsin, Penn State, Oregon, Miami, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Tennessee, Purdue, Louisville, Pitt, Indiana, Boise State, West Virginia, Missouri, Toledo, Central Michigan, San Jose State, San Diego State, Akron, Temple and UNLV. He is a four-star standout and is the top 2026 recruit in Ohio, according to On3.com, and is ranked 13th nationally.

Massillon offensive tackle Nolan Davenport warms up before a playoff game against Lake, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

2. Nolan Davenport, Massillon

Class of 2025

Offensive line, 6-6, 275 pounds

Davenport currently holds 29 Division I offers. Some of the notable offers come from a combination of SEC, ACC, and Big 10 schools, such as Louisville, Kentucky, West Virginia, North Carolina State, Penn State, and Michigan State. Davenport made second-team All-Ohio after his first start at left tackle for the reigning Division II state champs.

3. Dante McClellan, Canton McKinley

Class of 2025

Linebacker, 6-2, 200 pounds

McKinley’s Dante McClellan tackles Massillon’s Ja’Meir Gamble on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

McClellan is a three-star prospect who has received 21 offers, including USC, Tennessee, Missouri, Michigan State, and Kentucky. McClellan is ranked No. 11 in Ohio, according to On3.com.

4. Sam Greer, Hoban

Class of 2026

Offensive lineman, 6-8, 308 pounds

Hoban's Sam Greer was the talk of the recruiting season in 2023. Can he do it again?

Greer holds Power Five offers from Ohio State, Florida, Purdue, Michigan, Penn State, Indiana, Tennessee, Miami, Missouri, West Virginia and Louisville. He is a four-star standout and is the No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2026 in Ohio, according to On3.com. He is ranked 11th nationally.

5. Ziaire Stevens, Akron East

Class of 2025

Running back, 5-10, 170 pounds

East running back Ziaire Stevens, center, pushes through Canfield defensive lineman Vince Luce during the first half of a Division III playoff football game, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.

Stevens committed to Purdue last Nov. 7. He has offers from Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana, Kent State, UMass, Pitt, Toledo, Miami (Ohio), Central Michigan, Temple, UConn, Marshall and St. Francis. Stevens is a three-star standout and is ranked the No. 20 recruit in Ohio in the Class of 2025. He is also ranked 40th nationally.

6. Eli Lee, Hoban

Class of 2025

Linebacker, 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

Hoban's Eli Lee has his commitment to Ohio State in the rearview mirror and is ready for another phenomenal season.

Lee committed to Ohio State last October 25. He also had offers from Iowa State, Pitt, Kentucky, West Virginia, UMass, Akron, Toledo and Central Michigan, and interest from Notre Dame. He is a three-star recruit and is ranked 21st in Ohio in the Class of 2025 by On3.com. Lee is ranked 58th nationally.

College recruiting has taken a gigantic step forward for Hoban's Payton Cook.

7. Payton Cook, Hoban

Class of 2026

Wide receiver, 6-0, 185 pounds

Cook has offers from Michigan, Miami, Louisville, Pitt, Kentucky, Purdue, Wisconsin and Notre Dame. He also has interest from Ohio State, Penn State and West Virginia. He is a four-star standout and is ranked fourth in the class of 2026 in Ohio. He is also ranked 135th nationally.

8. Terrell Wharton, Akron East

Class of 2026

Cornerback, 6-foot-1, 155 pounds

East's Terrell Wharton has been one of the fastest rising prospects in this year's recruiting season.

Wharton has Power Five offers from Penn State, Wisconsin, Pitt, Indiana and Purdue as well as offers from Central Michigan, Kent State, Akron and Toledo. He is a three-star standout and is ranked 15th in Ohio by On3.com. He is ranked as the 36th best cornerback nationally.

9. Jonathan Stangl, Canton Central Catholic

Class of 2025

Offensive line, 6-8, 310 pounds

Central Catholic quarterback Jack Talkington (16) and Jonathan Stangl celebrate a first-quarter touchdown against Jackson on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Stangl has been on the rise in the recruiting trail. His size and impressive footwork has the two-year starter on the radar of Division I schools. He committed to Miami (OH) on March 21, and also received offers from West Virginia, Toledo, Marshall, and Western Michigan.

10. Milan Parris, Walsh Jesuit

Class of 2026

Wide receiver, 6-4, 185 pounds

Parris has offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, Kentucky, USF Ohio, UMass, Ball State, Central Michigan and Marshall. He also has interest from Notre Dame, Pitt and Penn State. He is a three-star recruit and is ranked 20th in Ohio in the Class of 2026 by On3.com. Parris is ranked 75th nationally at wide receiver.

11. Dior Garner, Canton McKinley

Class of 2025

Defensive line, 6-4, 285 pounds

McKinley's Dior Garner brings down Avon's Jakorion Caffey in the third quarter, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Garner has received offers from FBS and FCS programs as a defensive tackle. He currently holds 14 offers and could likely receive more late in the spring and summer. Other schools considering Garner are Michigan State and California.

12. Tayte Crable, Hoban

Class of 2025

Tight end, 6-5, 210 pounds

If you know how recruiting works, you know that Hoban's Tayte Crable is on the verge of seeing his prospective schools drastically increase.

Crable has offers from Bowling Green, Toledo, Kent State, Temple, Miami (Ohio), Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Army, Youngstown State and Eastern Kentucky. He is a three-star recruit and is ranked 73rd in Ohio in the class of 2025. Crable is ranked 66th nationally as a receiver.

13. Nino Hill, Canton McKinley

Class of 2025

Running back, 6-0, 200 pounds

McKinley's Nino Hill runs for a first down in the first half against Green, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Canton.

Hill enters his third year as a starter at McKinley after transferring from Alliance. He has offers from the MAC (Miami, UMass, Toledo, Bowling Green and Buffalo), as well as Louisiana-Monroe.

14. Charlie Christopher, Lake

Class of 2025

Linebacker, 6-1, 220 pounds

McKinley's Dante McClellan fights for yardage in the second half with defense from Lake's Dylan Snyder, left, and Charlie Christopher at Lake Friday , September 30, 2022.

Christopher has been a defensive anchor for Lake, with 100-plus tackles the last two years. Christopher has offers the MAC (Bowling Green, Ball State, Ohio), Ivy league (Dartmouth, Penn) and military academies (Army, Navy, Air Force).

15. Tylan Boykin, Hoban

Class of 2025

Cornerback, 6-1, 175 pounds

Hoban's Tylan Boykin is one of the hottest commodities in the Class of 2025.

Boykin has offers from Bowling Green, Toledo, Kent State, Temple, Eastern Kentucky, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan and Youngstown State. The three-star standout plays quarterback for the Knights, but is being recruited on defense where he is 76th in Ohio in the class of 2025. He is ranked as the 98th best cornerback nationally.

16. Vito McConnell, Massillon

Class of 2025

Linebacker, 6-4, 215 pounds

Massillon linebacker Vito McConnell, center, celebrates with Cody Fair, left, after intercepting Hoban quarterback Tylan Boykin in the first half of the OHSAA Division II state final at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Canton.

McConnell had a productive junior campaign as a first-year starter. Since then, he's been offered by six schools. McConnell committed to Miami (Ohio) on March 19.

Massillon's Tyler Hackenbracht crosses the goal line after intercepting a Westerville South pass and returning it for a touchdown during a playoff game against Westerville South, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 as Paul Brown Stadium.

17. Tyler Hackenbracht, Massillon

Class of 2025

Safety, 6-2, 206 pounds

After a breakout junior season for the Massillon Tigers, Hackenbracht received five offers, mainly in the MAC. He committed to Toledo.

18. Brayton Feister, Hoban

Class of 2027

Linebacker, 6-3, 215 pounds

Hoban's Brayton Feister has some Mid-American Conference offers. Expect those to be Big Ten and SEC offers really soon.

Feister has offers from Akron, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo. He has interest from Tennessee, Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame. He played in the backfield for the Knights as a freshman, but his natural position is linebacker, which is where he's being recruited.

19. Tanner Mintz, Hoban

Class of 2025

Safety, 6-1, 210 pounds

Hoban's Tanner Mintz, right, has the versatility college coaches dream of.

Mintz has offers from Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio), Kent State, Ohio and Stony Brook. The versatile Mintz, who can play on the edge, at outside linebacker or in the secondary, visited Toledo two weeks ago.

20. Jaezen Lewis, Massillon

Class of 2025

Offensive line 6-6 370

Lewis received seven offers prior to transferring to Massillon from Alliance. He is projected to play guard at the next level, and he could receive more interest in the offseason.

21. Jake Clapper, Hudson

Class of 2025

Offensive lineman 6-3, 230 pounds

Clapper's recruitment has taken off since the beginning of the 2023 season. The two-way lineman has offers from Miami (Ohio), Cornell, Army and Kent State. That recruitment should only get better as the spring camp season continues.

22. Jacques Carter Massillon

Class of 2025

Wide receiver 5-11 165 pounds

Massillon receiver Jacques Carter runs in for a second half touchdown against Green in the Div. | OHSAA high school football playoffs held at North Canton Hoover High School Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

The speedy wide receiver had a break-out junior year in his first year as a starter. Carter was rewarded with offers from Miami (Ohio), Temple and Bowling Green.

23. K'Vuone McNeal, Canton McKinley

Class of 2025

Edge rusher, 6-3, 225 pounds

McKinley’s K'Vuone McNeal runs down St. Ignatius’s quarterback Joshua Papesh for a sack Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

McNeal holds offers from Kent State and Bowling Green after making All-Ohio last season.

24. Keith Quincy, Canton McKinley

Class of 2025

Athlete, 6-2,185 pounds

McKinley’s Keith Quincy makes a reception in front of St. Ignatius’s Max Woidke for a touchdown to give McKinley a 21-3 lead Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Quincy played both ways for the McKinley Bulldogs and was productive on both sides of the field. After making second-team All-Ohio last fall, Quincy received offers from Akron and Temple.

25. Jameir Gamble, Massillon

Class of 2025

Running back, 5-10, 185 pounds

Massillon running back Ja'Meir Gamble carries the ball during a state semifinal against Anderson, Nov. 24, 2023.

Gamble didn't become a full-time starter until later in the season but put himself on the radar of colleges by nearly rushing for 1,000 yards. Central Michigan and Temple have offered Gamble.

Also considered: Armani Holloway, East, DE, 6-2, 195; Darshawn Spragling, East, DL, 6-5, 375; Mylen Lenix, Massillon, RB, 5-11, 210; Michael Wright Jr., Massillon, DT, 5-11, 285; Emy Louis Jr. Massillon, WR 5-11, 166; Kam Montgomery, McKinley, QB, 6-4, 210; Ryan Lippe, Lake, DE 6-4, 240.

Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: High school football recruiting top 25 Akron-Canton player rankings