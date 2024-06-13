College football recruiting: Ranking the top 25 Greater Akron/Canton high school prospects

As college prospect camps open around the country, recruiting hits its stride in football.

There is an embarrassment of riches in Greater Akron/Canton football with almost 50 athletes holding Division I scholarship offers.

The USA Today Network breaks down our top 25 area recruits, as of June 13:

1. Elbert Hill, Hoban

Class of 2026

Cornerback, 5-10, 170

Previous ranking: 1

Elbert Hill is grabbing Division I offers and distancing himself as the best football recruit in Greater Akron/Canton.

Hill has offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Duke, Michigan, USC, Kentucky, Wisconsin, UCLA, Penn State, Oregon, Miami, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Tennessee, Purdue, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Boise State, West Virginia, Missouri, Toledo, Central Michigan, San Jose State, San Diego State, Akron, Temple and UNLV. He is a four-star standout and is the top-ranked cornerback in the country in the 2026 class according to On3.com. He’s ranked 13th nationally regardless of position.

2. Sam Greer, Hoban

Class of 2026

Offensive tackle, 6-8, 290

Previous ranking: 4

Hoban's Sam Greer continues to impress as he enters his junior season with the Knights.

Greer is a four-star standout and has offers from Ohio State, Florida, Purdue, Michigan, Penn State, Indiana, Tennessee, Miami, Missouri, West Virginia, Louisville, Boston College, Toledo, Miami (Ohio), Duke and Oregon. He is ranked seventh in the state in the class of 2026 and is the 11th-best tackle in the nation according to On3.com.

3. Nolan Davenport, Massillon

Class of 2025

Offensive tackle, 6-6, 275

Previous ranking: 2

Massillon offensive tackle Nolan Davenport warms up before a playoff game against Lake, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Wisconsin landed Stark County's biggest recruit last week, with Davenport committing to the Badgers. In his first year playing left tackle, Davenport, a four-star recruit according to On3.com, helped the Division II state champions average 239.8 rushing yards and run for 53 touchdowns. He was named second-team All-Ohio. Wisconsin was one of Davenport's more than 30 offers, which also included Arkansas, Ole Miss and Northwestern in recent months.

4. Dante McClellan, Canton McKinley

Class of 2025

Linebacker, 6-3, 215

Previous ranking: 3

McKinley wide receiver Dante McClellan for a long run in the third quartrer to set up a touchdown at Jackson. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

McClellan is a four-star recruit and a 2023 second team All-Ohioan. He committed to Missouri on April 22 out of a top five that included Michigan State, Kentucky, Tennessee and Louisville and 22 Division I offers overall. The versatile talent made 79 tackles — 61 solo and 13 for loss — as a linebacker while also catching 32 passes for 518 yards and two TDs as a wide receiver.

5. Eli Lee, Hoban

Class of 2025

Linebacker, 6-3, 230

Previous ranking: 6

Hoban's Eli Lee caught the attention of Ohio State and is helping the Buckeyes recruit a fantastic class.

Lee is a three-star athlete committed to Ohio State. He also has offers from Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, West Virginia, Massachusetts, Akron, Toledo and Central Michigan. He is ranked 25th in Ohio in the class of 2025 and is the 63rd-best linebacker in the nation according to On3.com. Lee is coming off his official visit to Ohio State.

6. Ziaire Stevens, East

Class of 2025

Running back, 5-10, 170

Previous ranking: 5

East running back Ziaire Stevens might be committed to Purdue, but other Division I programs are still keeping on eye on him.

Stevens is a three-star athlete and is committed to Purdue. He also has offers from Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana, UMass, Pittsburgh, Toledo, Miami (Ohio), Central Michigan, Temple, Connecticut, Marshall and St. Francis. He is ranked 21st in Ohio and is the 46th-best running back in the nation according to On3.com.

7. Terrell Wharton Jr., East

Class of 2026

Cornerback, 6-1, 155

Previous ranking: 8

East defensive back Terrell Wharton Jr., left, continues his rise up the charts as his recruiting heats up.

Wharton is a three-star standout who holds offers from Penn State, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Purdue, Central Michigan, Kentucky, Kent State, Akron and Toledo. He is ranked 17th in Ohio in the Class of 2026 and is the 40th-best cornerback nationally according to On3.com.

8. Payton Cook, Hoban

Class of 2026

Wide receiver, 6-1, 185

Previous ranking: 7

Hoban's Payton Cook has become a household name in the recruiting world of major college programs.

Cook is a four-star recruit and holds offers from Michigan, Miami, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Purdue, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Toledo and Boston College. Ohio State, Penn State and West Virginia have shown interested. He is ranked 15th in Ohio in the Class of 2026 and is the 48th-best wide receiver nationally according to On3.com.

9. Jonathan Stangl, Canton Central Catholic

Class of 2025

Offensive lineman, 6-8, 310

Previous rank: 9

Central Catholic quarterback Jack Talkington (16) and Jonathan Stangl celebrate a first-quarter touchdown against Jackson on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Stangl has been on the rise on the recruiting trail because of his size and impressive footwork (he also plays basketball for Central). The second-team All-Ohioan committed to Miami (Ohio) in March, and also received offers ranging from West Virginia to Western Michigan.

10. Milan Parris, Walsh Jesuit

Class of 2026

Wide receiver, 6-4, 185

Previous ranking: 10

Parris is a three-star standout and has offers from Michigan, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Purdue, USF, Ohio, Massachusetts, Central Michigan and Marshall. He is ranked 17th in Ohio in the class of 2026 and is the 67th-best receiver nationally according to On3.com.

11. Dior Garner, Canton McKinley

Class of 2025

Defensive lineman, 6-4, 285

Previous rank: 11

McKinley's Dior Garner (54) makes a tackle against Avon during a high school football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Garner, an impact two-way lineman being recruited on the defensive side of the ball, added Marshall, James Madison and East Carolina recently to his total of 18 FBS and FCS offers. He will visit NC State later this month and has schools such as Michigan State and California interested. He plans to commit on July 1.

12. Brayton Feister, Hoban

Class of 2027

Athlete, 6-3, 215

Previous ranking: 18

Hoban running back Brayton Feister has become a wanted commodity for Division I programs across the country.

Feister has offers from Akron, Kent State, Kentucky, Miami (Ohio) and Wisconsin. He has interest from Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame and Tennessee. He’s was on campus with the the Volunteers on Wednesday.

13. Charlie Christopher, Lake

Class of 2025

Linebacker, 6-1, 220

Previous rank: 14

McKinley's Dante McClellan fights for yardage in the second half with defense from Lake's Dylan Snyder, left, and Charlie Christopher at Lake Friday , September 30, 2022.

A tackling machine with more than 100 stops each of the last two seasons, Christopher committed to Ohio University last month. The second team All-Ohioan held offers from MAC schools, the Ivy League and the military academies.

14. Nino Hill, Canton McKinley

Class of 2025

Running back, 6-0, 200

Previous rank: 13

McKinley running back Nino Hill breaks a tackle for a gain in the first quarter against Lake at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Friday, Sept 29, 2023.

Hill holds 11 Division I offers, most recently from East Carolina. He also has multiple Big Ten programs interested, including Ohio State extending a preferred walk-on offer last week. He rushed for 1,067 yards and 16 TDs as a sophomore and 928 yards and 12 TDs as a junior. McKinley also has GlenOak transfer Jamal Johnson as a candidate to get carries.

15. Lucas Tielsch, Copley

Class of 2026

Offensive lineman/defensive lineman, 6-7, 294

Previous rankings: Not ranked

Tielsch is a three-star recruit and is the fastest riser in the rankings. He has offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Buffalo, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Ball State, Akron, Kent State, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo. He is ranked 23rd in Ohio in the class of 2026 and is the 34th-best offensive tackle nationally according to 247Sports.com.

16. Tayte Crable, Hoban

Class of 2025

Wide receiver, 6-4, 200

Previous ranking: 16

The Mid-American Conference is all over Hoban's Tayte Crable, who is set for a monster senior season.

Crable is a three-star standout with offers from Bowling Green, Toledo, Kent State, Temple, Miami (Ohio), Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, Navy, Army and Youngstown State. He is ranked 88th in Ohio in the class of 2025 and is the 92nd-best wide receiver nationally according to 247Sports.com.

17. Vito McConnell, Massillon

Class of 2025

Linebacker, 6-4, 215

Previous rank: 16

Massillon's Cody Fair, left, and Vito McConnell celebrate in the end zone after McConnell's fumble return touchdown during their playoff game against Westerville South, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

McConnell had a productive junior season as a first-year starter, picking off three passes, making 36 tackles and helping Massillon to the Division II state championship. Since then, he's received eight offers and committed to Miami (Ohio) in March.

18. Tyler Hackenbracht, Massillon

Class of 2025

Safety, 6-2, 206

Previous rank: 17

Hoban QB Tylan Boykin (10) is knocked out of bounds by Massillon defensive back Tyler Hackenbracht in the 2023 OHSAA Division II state finals.

Hackenbracht was an important piece on an absolutely dominating Massillon defense that spearheaded the Tigers' run to a Division II state championship. He made 54 tackles and picked off three passes as a junior. He's received six Division I offers, committing to Toledo.

19. Tylan Boykin, Hoban

Class of 2025

Cornerback, 6-1, 175

Previous ranking: 15

Hoban quarterback Tylan Boykin is being seriously looked at as a defensive back, where he played before last season, by Division I programs.

Boykin is a three-star standout and has offers from Bowling Green, Toledo, Kent State, Temple, Eastern Kentucky, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Ball State, Youngstown State and Hampton. He is ranked 80th in Ohio in the class of 2025 and is the 138th-best cornerback nationally according to 247Sports.com. Boykin will return to the secondary this season with the Knights.

20. Tanner Mintz, Hoban

Class of 2025

Safety, 6-1, 210

Previous ranking: 19

Hoban's Tanner Mintz, right, has the versatility to be a defensive back and the speed to be an edge rusher.

Mintz enjoyed a great spring and has incredible versatility. He has offers from Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio), Kent State, Ohio, Stonybrook, Robert Morris and Grand Valley State.

21. James Brewer, Walsh Jesuit

Class of 2026

Athlete, 6-2, 170

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Lake Catholic wide receiver Patrick Radigan, left, catches a pass for first down against Walsh Jesuit defensive back James Brewer during the first half of a high school football game, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Mentor, Ohio.

Brewer is a three-sport standout and has offers from Buffalo, Kent State, Central Michigan, Massachusetts, Miami (Ohio), Ohio and Akron. He is ranked 22nd in the class of 2026 in Ohio and is the 41st-best athlete nationally, according to 247Sports.com.

22. Jake Clapper, Hudson

Class of 2025

Offensive lineman/defensive lineman, 6-3, 230

Previously ranked: 22

Hudson's starting offensive line includes, from left, senior Matt Clapper, sophomore Jake Claspper, senior Logan Hensel, senior John Kampa and junior Tommy Ricard.

Clapper has had a very good spring. The two-way star has solid interest at the Division I level as an edge rusher defensively and interior lineman on offense. He has offers from Miami (Ohio), Cornell, Kent State, Army, Navy and Air Force.

23. Jacques Carter, Massillon

Class of 2025

Wide receiver, 5-11, 165

Previous ranking: 22

Massillon receiver Jacques Carter runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against Middletown (Del.), Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

The speedy wide receiver emerged as a weapon for the state champion Tigers, totaling 41 receptions for 796 yards and seven TDs as a junior. Carter holds offers from Miami (Ohio), Temple, Bowling Green, Ohio and Eastern Kentucky.

24. K'Vuone McNeal, Canton McKinley

Class of 2025

Edge rusher, 6-3, 225

Previous ranking: 23

McKinley’s K'Vuone McNeal runs down St. Ignatius’s quarterback Joshua Papesh for a sack Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

McNeal holds offers from Kent State, Buffalo, Marshall and Bowling Green (where his brother Cynceir is a wide receiver). His breakout junior season included 11 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

25. Keith Quincy, Canton McKinley

Class of 2025

Athlete, 6-2, 185 pounds

Previous ranking: 24

McKinley’s Keith Quincy breaks free from Massillon’s Cody Fair on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Quincy rarely left the field for McKinley last season, leading the team in receiving (51 receptions, 970 yards, eight TDs) and interceptions (six) while also handling the punting duties. A second-team All-Ohioan, Quincy holds offers from Akron and Temple.

Also considered: Ameer Yasin, Tallmadge, OL, 6-6, 295, sr.; Grant Blascak, Walsh Jesuit, S, 6-3, 225, jr.; Braylon Bush, East, WR/FS, 6-2, 142, jr.; Caden Carter, Walsh Jesuit, LB, 6-2, 210, jr.; Chris Crook, Hoban, CB, 6-0, 160, jr.; Colton Crosley, Walsh Jesuit, OL, 6-3, 275, jr.; Jaiden Daniels, Hoban, CB, 5-11, 145, jr.; Brydon Feister, Hoban, LB, 6-3, 210, fr.; Jameir Gamble, Massillon, RB, 5-10, 185, sr.; Logan Hayes, McKinley, OL, 6-5, 270, jr.; Aiden Henry, Walsh Jesuit, WR/CB, 5-9, 170, jr.; Armani Holloway, East, DE, 6-2, 195, sr.; John Johnson, Hoban, WR, 6-3, 180, so.; Mylen Lenix, Massillon, RB, 5-11, 210, sr.; Jaezen Lewis, Alliance, OL, 6-6, 370, sr.; Ryan Lippe, Lake, DE, 6-4, 240, sr.; Gabriel Mansel, Copley, QB, 6-1, 190, sr.; Kam Montgomery, McKinley, QB, 6-4, 210, sr.; Braylin Parker, Hoban, OL/DL, 6-3, 300, jr.; DeCarlo Prince, St. Vincent-St. Mary, WR/S, 6-4, 185, jr.; Darshawn Spragling, East, OT, 6-5, 375, jr.; Michael Wright Jr., Massillon, DT, 5-11, 285, sr.

