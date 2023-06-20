College football recruiting: Is Ohio State taking over Notre Dame country?

If you follow high school football or college recruiting whatsoever you’re aware that Notre Dame recruits as much nationally as any team in the country. No, just because Notre Dame shows up doesn’t mean a kid is coming like it was believed to mean decades ago, but it clearly carries significant weight.

With that in mind, how much of a fence has Marcus Freeman been able to put around the state of Indiana early on?

Admitidly, Indiana isn’t Texas, California, Georgia, or Florida.

Heck, it’s not Louisiana, Ohio, or plenty of others.

I was a bit curious though with the recent addition of offensive lineman Styles Prescod to Notre Dame’s 2024 class. How have the Irish done in locking up in-state talent?

Well, it appears they’ll have at least one of Indiana’s top players in the 2024 cycle and very possibly a second. But did they lose by a couple of the very top ranked players leaving for a bordering state?

I know we like to say that “a fence has to be put around the home state” in regards to any big-time program but is batting .333 (potentially .500) on players offered here fine? Or does that fact that both No. 1 and No. 2 declined mean more?

Here are the top-10 recruits from Indiana in the 2024 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings and where each player is committed.

Jaden Hart, Running Back

Name: Jaden Hart

Position: Running Back

Hometown: Michigan City, IN

247 Composite: 3-star

Commitment: Syracuse

Did Notre Dame offer? No

Adedamola Ajani, Offensive Lineman

Name: Adedamola Ajani

Position: Offensive Lineman

Hometown: Speedway, IN

247 Composite: 3-star

Commitment: Indiana

Did Notre Dame offer? No

Hudauri Hines, Cornerback

Name: Hudauri Hines

Position: Cornerback

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

247 Composite: 3-star

Commitment: Purdue

Did Notre Dame offer? No

Jo'Zich Edmond, Cornerback

Name: Jo’Zich Edmond

Position: Cornerback

Hometown: Napanee, IN

247 Composite: 3-star

Commitment: Purdue

Did Notre Dame offer? No

Danny O'Neil, Quarterback

Name: Danny O’Neil

Position: Quarterback

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

247 Composite: 3-star

Commitment: Colorado

Did Notre Dame offer? No

Tyler Cherry, Quarterback

Tyler Cherry; Duke Commit working w the youngsters at WingT Camp today @CGTrojansAD @CGSportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/DsRE4Tmtx4 — CG Trojan Football (@CGTrojanFootbal) June 6, 2023

Name: Tyler Cherry

Position: Quarterback

Hometown: Greenwood, IN

247 Composite: 3-star

Commitment: Duke

Did Notre Dame offer? No

Styles Prescod, Offensive Tackle

2024 Notre Dame OL commit Styles Prescod has the athetlcisim and size, but his will to finish with physicality has to have Joe Rudolph excited. pic.twitter.com/Dvau3qb45l — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) June 6, 2023

Name: Styles Prescod

Position: Offensive Tackle

Hometown: Fishers, IN

247 Composite: 4-star

Commitment: Notre Dame

Did Notre Dame offer? Yes

Brauntae Johnson, Athlete/Safety

4*+ Brauntae Johnson 6’3” 180 Fort Wayne northside HS, IN will make his decision at the end of the month. The talented FS/WR is looking at Notre Dame, Tennessee, Purdue, Michigan State, Penn State, Miami, Missouri and Louisville. I was impressed with his superior athleticism. pic.twitter.com/o0VNXt3LRV — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) June 11, 2023

Name: Brauntae Johnson

Position: Athlete/Safety

Hometown: Fort Wayne, IN

247 Composite: 4-star

Commitment: TBD

Did Notre Dame offer? Yes

Ian Moore, Offensive Lineman

Name: Ian Moore

Position: Offensive Lineman

Hometown: New Palastine, IN

247 Composite: 4-star

Commitment: Ohio State

Did Notre Dame offer? Yes

Mylan Graham, Wide Receiver

WR Mylan Graham at Ohio State camp. pic.twitter.com/nMeO9PNs7M — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) June 12, 2023

Name: Mylan Graham

Position: Wide Receiver

Hometown: New Haven, IN

247 Composite: 5-star

Commitment: Ohio State

Did Notre Dame offer? Yes

