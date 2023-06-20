College football recruiting: Is Ohio State taking over Notre Dame country?

Nick Shepkowski
·4 min read
1

If you follow high school football or college recruiting whatsoever you’re aware that Notre Dame recruits as much nationally as any team in the country.  No, just because Notre Dame shows up doesn’t mean a kid is coming like it was believed to mean decades ago, but it clearly carries significant weight.

With that in mind, how much of a fence has Marcus Freeman been able to put around the state of Indiana early on?

Admitidly, Indiana isn’t Texas, California, Georgia, or Florida.

Heck, it’s not Louisiana, Ohio, or plenty of others.

I was a bit curious though with the recent addition of offensive lineman Styles Prescod to Notre Dame’s 2024 class.  How have the Irish done in locking up in-state talent?

Well, it appears they’ll have at least one of Indiana’s top players in the 2024 cycle and very possibly a second.  But did they lose by a couple of the very top ranked players leaving for a bordering state?

I know we like to say that “a fence has to be put around the home state” in regards to any big-time program but is batting .333 (potentially .500) on players offered here fine?  Or does that fact that both No. 1 and No. 2 declined mean more?

Here are the top-10 recruits from Indiana in the 2024 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings and where each player is committed.

Jaden Hart, Running Back

Name: Jaden Hart
Position: Running Back
Hometown: Michigan City, IN
247 Composite: 3-star
Commitment: Syracuse
Did Notre Dame offer?  No

Adedamola Ajani, Offensive Lineman

Name: Adedamola Ajani
Position: Offensive Lineman
Hometown: Speedway, IN
247 Composite: 3-star
Commitment: Indiana
Did Notre Dame offer?  No

Hudauri Hines, Cornerback

Name: Hudauri Hines
Position: Cornerback
Hometown: Indianapolis, IN
247 Composite: 3-star
Commitment: Purdue
Did Notre Dame offer?  No

Jo'Zich Edmond, Cornerback

Name: Jo’Zich Edmond
Position: Cornerback
Hometown: Napanee, IN
247 Composite: 3-star
Commitment: Purdue
Did Notre Dame offer?  No

Danny O'Neil, Quarterback

Name: Danny O’Neil
Position: Quarterback
Hometown: Indianapolis, IN
247 Composite: 3-star
Commitment: Colorado
Did Notre Dame offer?  No

Tyler Cherry, Quarterback

Name: Tyler Cherry
Position: Quarterback
Hometown: Greenwood, IN
247 Composite: 3-star
Commitment: Duke
Did Notre Dame offer?  No

Styles Prescod, Offensive Tackle

Name: Styles Prescod
Position: Offensive Tackle
Hometown: Fishers, IN
247 Composite: 4-star
Commitment: Notre Dame
Did Notre Dame offer?  Yes

Brauntae Johnson, Athlete/Safety

Name: Brauntae Johnson
Position: Athlete/Safety
Hometown: Fort Wayne, IN
247 Composite: 4-star
Commitment: TBD
Did Notre Dame offer?  Yes

Ian Moore, Offensive Lineman

Name: Ian Moore
Position: Offensive Lineman
Hometown: New Palastine, IN
247 Composite: 4-star
Commitment: Ohio State
Did Notre Dame offer?  Yes

Mylan Graham, Wide Receiver

Name: Mylan Graham
Position: Wide Receiver
Hometown: New Haven, IN
247 Composite: 5-star
Commitment: Ohio State
Did Notre Dame offer?  Yes

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

