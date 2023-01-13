College Football Recruiting: Notre Dame blitzing Chicago and Indiana this weekend

If you spent any time on Twitter on Friday morning and you happen to follow almost any of Notre Dame’s assistant coaches, you were made clearly aware of what their weekend plans entailed. They’ll be traveling but not all that far as it appears their weekend targets will be of the local variety.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough, safeties coach Chris O’Leary, tight ends coach Gerad Parker, and special teams coordinator Brian Mason were just a few of Marcus Freeman’s assistants to tweet out their plans to go on a recruiting blitz of both Chicago and Indiana (see below).

Earlier this week, five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott of Chicago named Notre Dame among his top-eight programs so we assume he’ll get a visit from the staff.

Check back here to see what develops from this in terms of visits, scholarship offers, and heck, it’s unlikely but maybe even a commitment if we’re lucky.

Chicago Blitz (No, not the old USFL team)

Shoutout to the ND media team for not just going with a generic picture of the Sears Tower (get out of here with the Willis junk) or Hancock Building and going with the corner of Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street. You can tell the staff is mostly from out of town though because I swear on my life that nobody from Chicago ever actually visits the bean.

An Indiana Blitz, too!

#HereComeTheIrish

Excited to be on the road to a very familiar city! ☘️☘️☘️

Our Lady of Victory…. pic.twitter.com/E5QRnNFB1c — Gerad Parker (@GeradParker1) January 13, 2023

I was hoping they’d go with a graphic of the windwill farm on I-65 in northwest Indiana instead but I suppose downtown Indianapolis accomplishes the task at hand, too.

Story continues

Chicago running back receives an offer

Darien Dupree is a running back at Mt. Carmel in Chicago, the school that produced the likes of Donovan McNabb and Simeon Rice years ago. Rated as a three-star running back by 247Sports, Dupree tweeted the news that he picked up a scholarship offer on Friday.

Freeman, Stuckey, and O'Leary visit Ft. Wayne North Side

Great day to be a North Side Legend! Appreciate these coaches being in the house today!!! #WeTheN🅾️RTH pic.twitter.com/sZ4L90fy3F — CoachJohnson (@CoachJohnsonJr) January 13, 2023

Notre Dame sent three coaches to Ft. Wayne North Side in Indiana on Friday morning. They weren’t alone as Louisville, Indiana, and Purdue also had representation there. Ft. Wayne North Side is home to 2024 four-star wide receiver Brauntae Johnson.

Stay tuned...

Stay tuned for more updates through the day and evening as several visits are planned by just about all of Notre Dame’s coaching staff on Friday.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire