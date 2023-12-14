College football recruiting: Massillon's Cody Fair verbally commits to Naval Academy

MASSILLON — Massillon football star Cody Fair will be wearing two hats after leaving the Tigers — a football helmet and a midshipmen cap.

Fair announced on Thursday morning he plans to continue his football career at the Naval Academy. His verbal commitment comes a day after Midshipmen defensive coordinator P.J. Volker visited the senior, and two weeks after Fair helped the Tigers win their first OHSAA state championship.

I am honored to announce my commitment to the United States Naval Academy! I want to thank all the people who have helped me get to this point, especially my family, teammates, and coaches.@NavyFB @_CoachNew @PJVolker @MTigerFB @CoachNMoore @SpencerLeno #GoNavy #LBeasts ⚓️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/y3wb1ASscQ — Cody Fair (@CodyFair33) December 14, 2023

"I am honored to announce my commitment to the United States Naval Academy," Fair said on his social media page. "I want to thank all the people who have helped me get to this point, especially my family, teammates, and coaches."

Fair is the third Massillon Tiger to commit to a Division I college football program, joining defensive end Chase Bond (North Carolina State) and fellow linebacker Dorian Pringle (Bowling Green).

Massillon's Cody Fair celebrates a first-half tackle at McKinley, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Fair is a three-year starter and a two-time All-Ohioan. As part of an historic championship season for Massillon, Fair led the Tigers with 82 total tackles, added 18 tackles for loss and five sacks. He helped Massillon's defense limit opponents to only 7.3 points and 167.5 yards a game.

Navy offered Fair on Sept. 7 and he visited the campus on Nov. 12. Other notable offers Fair received include Colgate, Marist, Cornell and Duquesne.

Massillon will hold its early signing day Celebration at 1 p.m., Dec. 19, in the high school's media center.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Cody Fair of Massillon verbally commits to Navy football