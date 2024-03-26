College football recruiting | Massillon Tigers star Nolan Davenport lands Penn State offer

MASSILLON – Massillon Tigers football offensive lineman Nolan Davenport continues to stack up on Power Five offers, including from the Big Ten. On Monday, Davenport posted on social media that Penn State offered him.

Penn State is one of Davenport's biggest offers, and it becomes one of 28 Division I college football programs recruiting the all-state tackle.

Other Big Ten schools looking at the upcoming senior include Michigan State, Indiana and Purdue. Davenport also has received offers from the SEC (Kentucky and Vanderbilt) and ACC (Pittsburgh, Louisville, Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Duke).

Davenport (6-foot-6, 275 pounds), moved from tight end to left tackle ahead of last season. In his first year as a starting left tackle, he started every game, helped the Tigers win a state title and earned second-team All-Ohio in Division II. He'll be one of the four returning starters on the offensive line that paved the way for 3,843 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns. Massillon went undefeated last season and won the Division II state championship game against Hoban.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Penn State football offers Massillon Tigers star Nolan Davenport