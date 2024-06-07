College football recruiting | Massillon Tigers tackle Nolan Davenport commits to Wisconsin

MASSILLON — Nolan Davenport has decided to go from Massillon to Madison.

The Tigers' standout offensive lineman verbally commited to the University of Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell on Thursday.

Davenport, ranging from a 3- to 4-star recruit depending on the scouting service in the class of 2025, is the second Stark County high school football player to commit to a Power Four conference team this offseason. Canton McKinley's Dante McClellan chose Missouri in April.

Massillon offensive tackle Nolan Davenport warms up before a playoff game against Lake, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Massillon's Ja'Meir Gamble is lifted up by lineman Nolan Davenport after a second-half touchdown in their OHSAA Div. II regional semifinal vs. Lake at Hoover High School Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Davenport holds more than 30 offers. In his announcement on social media, Davenport, who recently visited Wisconsin, thanked God, his coaches and other schools that recruited him. He had a special message for his parents.

"Whether it's taking me to visits, paying for training, or helping me with nurition they were always more than willing to do it for me in order to be the best man, Christian, and athlete I could be," Davenport wrote.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Davenport switched from a blocking tight end position to left tackle as a junior and quickly became one of the area's best players. He helped pave the way for a Massillon offense that ran for 53 touchdowns and averaged 239.8 rushing yards per game in 2023. The Tigers went 16-0 and won the Division II state championship.

Davenport earned second team All-Ohio and first team Repository All-Stark County.

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell talks in a huddle during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Nolan Davenport of Massillon commits to Wisconsin Badgers football