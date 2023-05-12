College football recruiting: Jonathan Stangl receives MAC offer, Dante McClellan hears from Big Ten

Alexander Anderson, left of Central Catholic celebrates his second touchdown of the game with Jonathan Stangl, right, during their game against St. Thomas at Central Catholic on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

At 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds, it's hard to believe Central Catholic High School's Jonathan Stangl might be the best-kept secret in Stark County football. But that could be changing soon for the sophomore.

Stangl announced on Twitter recently that he received an offer from Ball State. He said Ball State has been showing interest for quite some time.

"I am grateful to Ball State’s coaching staff for extending me the opportunity to play D1 (college) football. I am also very appreciative of Coach (Jeff) Lindesmith and the Central Catholic family for their guidance and support,” Stangl told The Canton Repository. “Ball State has been in contact with me for about a year. They even attended one of my basketball games last season.”

More: What to know | 2023 OHSAA high school football season key dates

Stangl started at left tackle last season for the Crusaders. He was the lone sophomore to start on the offensive line alongside four seniors. Stangl now carries two college offers, with Ball State being his first from an FBS school. He received an offer from Ashland in late February. He also visited Akron’s spring game two weeks ago and has received interest from other schools.

“Several coaches from other universities have reached out to me, and I look forward to the opportunity to meet others at the camps I am attending this summer,” Stangl said.

McKinley's Dante McClellan gets three new offers, including two from the Big Ten

McKinley defensive athlete Dante McClellan continues to add offers. He received ones recently from two Big Ten schools, Minnesota and Purdue, as well as Kent State. McClellan, who got an offer from USC last month, has 10 offers now.

Running back Nino Hill, McKinley's leading rusher in 2022, landed his first FBS offer from UMass.

Massillon DE Chase Bond receives first three FBS offers, more offers for Nolan Davenport

Massillon hosted a college showcase recently in its practice facility and a couple of Tigers benefited from it. Junior defensive end Chase Bond landed his first three FBS offers — Temple, UConn and Western Michigan. Bond already had received two Division II offers prior to the showcase.

Massillon tight end Nolan Davenport received offers from Temple, Toledo and Kent State. The 6-foot-7 sophomore is being recruited to play either tight end or tackle. Davenport also was offered by Kentucky two weeks ago, as he has nine offers.

Temple also offered Tigers all-district linebacker Dorian Pringle, which is his sixth Division I offer. Quarterback Daone Owens, a Copley transfer to Massillon, got an offer from Temple, too.

More offers for Alliance teammates Jaezen Lewis, Brendan Zurbrugg

Jaezen Lewis continues to hear from Mid-American Conference schools. He received offers from Ball State, Toledo and Kent State recently. Lewis, a sophomore right guard, now has five MAC offers.

Liberty offered Alliance junior quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg last week. Zurbrugg, who also has been offered by Ivy League schools recently, now carries 11 offers.

More: College Football Recruiting: Canton South QB Poochie Snyder lands first Division I offer

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Recruiting interest rises for Jonathan Stangl of Central Catholic