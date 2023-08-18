College Football Recruiting: Hoban's Tysen Campbell commits to Central Michigan

Hoban's Tysen Campbell celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a punt return against Iona Prep on Sept. 3, 2022 in Akron.

Archbishop Hoban defensive back Tysen Campbell enters his senior year as a Central Michigan University football recruit.

Campbell has committed to Central Michigan in large part because of a growing bond with coaches and players on the campus in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

"I went on an official visit to Central Michigan, and it is like a brotherhood there," Campbell said. "I liked how everyone interacted with each other and how the guys were to each other, the stuff that you don't always see. Since I was on an official visit, I was with the guys outside of football, and I liked how they interacted with each other.

"I also like [defensive backs] coach Z [Michael Zordich]. He played in the NFL [from 1987-1998] and has a knowledge of the game. I feel like if you want to go to the league you need a strong coach who knows what it takes."

Campbell, a 5-foot-11 and 175-pound impact player on Hoban's defense, said he plans to major in business or finance at Central Michigan. He has a 3.5 GPA at Hoban.

Campbell has 16 college scholarship offers. He said "all of the MAC schools offered" as well as Michigan and Kentucky, among others.

"It was really down to Central Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan and Kent State," Campbell said.

His brother, Antoine Campbell Jr., is a 2021 Copley High School graduate and a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman at Kent State after spending one year at UCLA.

"Central Michigan is recruiting me to play nickel, corner and safety," Tysen Campbell said. "They want me to come in and play all of the defensive back spots."

Campbell, 17, played on Hoban's freshman team in 2020. He started as a sophomore and junior on the Hoban Division II state runner-up teams in 2021 and 2022.

Campbell concluded his junior season with 58 tackles (31 solo), 13 pass breakups, five interceptions he returned for 232 yards and one punt return for a touchdown as Hoban finished the season with a 14-2 record. He received first team All-Ohio and first team All-Northeast Inland District honors in Division II.

"Tysen is the quarterback of the defense," Hoban coach Tim Tyrrell said. "He reminds me of [2019 Hoban graduate and Miami of Ohio redshirt junior] Matt Salopek. He and Salopek are a lot alike — very bright, smart people in the classroom and on the football field. They are unique kids, the true quarterback of the defense who know everything and is like another coach on the field.

"Tysen has a very bright future. He is going to continue to get bigger. He is kind of young for his class. He is going to have a great college career."

