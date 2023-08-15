College Football Recruiting: Hoban's Rickey Williams commits to West Virginia Mountaineers

Hoban linebacker Rickey Williams (3) attempts to get his hand on a pass thrown by Massillon quarterback Jalen Slaughter during an OHSAA Division II state semifinal on Nov. 25, 2022, in Akron.

Archbishop Hoban senior Rickey Williams is comfortable in Morgantown, West Virginia.

So much so that he plans to continue his academic and football careers with the Mountaineers.

"I felt at home at West Virginia," Williams said. "Every time I went, it just kept getting better and better. There were not a lot of cons. There were a lot of pros, and ultimately I came to the decision to commit with help from my brother and my family."

Williams, 17, plays inside linebacker at Hoban and has 17 college scholarship offers. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound standout said West Virginia, Indiana, Kent State, Toledo and Marshall were his top five schools that offered a scholarship. He has also received interest from Ohio State.

Hoban linebacker Rickey Williams, left, rushes to Massillon quarterback Jalen Slaughter during an OHSAA Division II state semifinal Nov. 25, 2022, in Akron.

Williams said he is considering majoring in psychology, business or real estate at West Virginia. He has a 3.9 GPA at Hoban.

Williams played special teams on Hoban's varsity team as a freshman in 2020 when the Knights won the Division II state championship. He was a starter as a sophomore and junior on Hoban's teams that finished as Division II state runners-up.

"Rickey brings a ton of consistency, being a kid that played a lot as a freshman," Hoban coach Tim Tyrrell said. "Going from our No. 1 receiver [as a sophomore] to a linebacker [as a junior] and now being a Power Five [college football] commitment kid at linebacker is impressive. He is consistent all the time. He goes to every single lift. He doesn't miss anything and keeps working hard. He has a bright future."

Williams concluded his junior season with 134 tackles (26 for loss), 10 sacks, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles as Hoban finished the season with a 14-2 record. He received third team All-Ohio and first team All-Northeast Inland District honors in Division II.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal and is on Twitter at @MBeavenABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Rickey Williams of Hoban commits to West Virginia football