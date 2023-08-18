College Football Recruiting: Hoban's Jordan Pritchard-Sewell commits to Holy Cross

Hoban's Jordan Pritchard-Sewell chases down St. Vincent-St. Mary QB Gabe Mansel during a 2022 regional semifinal.

Archbishop Hoban senior Jordan Pritchard-Sewell continues to get faster and stronger with his work on the football field and in the weight room.

Hoban coach Tim Tyrrell has taken notice and so have college coaches.

Pritchard-Sewell enters his final high school season committed to play college football at Holy Cross.

"Holy Cross has a good football program and they have what I want to major in, which is financial accounting," Pritchard-Sewell said. "For what I want to major in, they are able to get guys good internships. I thought it was a great fit."

Pritchard-Sewell, a 6-foot-2 and 281-pound tackle and end on Hoban's defense, has a 3.5 GPA.

Pritchard-Sewell has 13 college scholarship offers. He said Holy Cross and Fordham were his top two choices. The other offers came from Army, Navy, Air Force, Kent State, Akron, Columbia, UAB, Temple, Colgate, Yale and Indiana State.

"Jordan is very explosive," Tyrrell said. "He is one of those guys that has completely changed his body. He was a bigger, thicker kid as a freshman. He has put on a bunch of muscle the past three years. Just in the last year, he has put on about 40 pounds of muscle."

Pritchard-Sewell played special teams as a freshman, but was injured and missed the Division II state championship in 2020 that Hoban won. He started as a sophomore and junior on the Hoban Division II state runner-up teams in 2021 and 2022.

Pritchard-Sewell concluded his junior season with 81 tackles (50 for loss), 13 sacks, six forced fumbles and scored three touchdowns last season, as Hoban finished the season with a 14-2 record. He received second-team All-Ohio and first-team All-Northeast Inland District honors.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Jordan Pritchard-Sewell of Hoban commits to Holy Cross football