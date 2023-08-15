College Football Recruiting: Hoban's Devin Bell commits to Miami of Ohio

Archbishop Hoban High's Devin Bell celebrates recovering a fumble against St. Vincent-St Mary last season.

Miami of Ohio presents plenty of opportunities for Archbishop Hoban senior Devin Bell.

There is the college campus and the academics for starters, and then there is the football team.

Bell said he feels comfortable with all of the above and has committed to play football on scholarship for the RedHawks.

"As my recruiting process happened, Miami was always there," Bell said. "I was talking to coaches from Miami every week. They really showed me that I was that guy for them. They had a plan for me from the get-go. They talked about how I would play, how I would fit into their defense and how I could excel.

"I love the coaching staff. Coach [Chuck] Martin, coach [Bill] Brechin, coach [Joe] Bowen and coach [Corey] Brown did an amazing job recruiting me and connecting with me and my family. A big aspect for me was that connection with my family, and Miami is a great school academically. Education come first."

Hudson running back Ian Ludewig, right, is brought down by Hoban linebackers Devin Bell, top, and Jayvian Crable after a short gain during a Division II regional championship game Nov. 18, 2022, in Twinsburg.

Bell, 17, is a 6-foot-1½, 230-pound outside linebacker and defensive end for the Knights. He has a 3.0 GPA at Hoban and said he is interested in potentially studying forensic science at Miami.

Bell played on Hoban's freshmen football team in 2020 and was a varsity starter as a sophomore and junior on Knights teams that finished as Division II state runners-up.

"Devin was a sophomore starter at tight end," Hoban coach Tim Tyrrell said. "He cut a little bit of weight, 10 to 15 pounds, to get faster and had a really great junior year. He is an explosive player. He had 20 sacks in 16 games. He is a very fast kid at outside linebacker."

Bell concluded his junior season with 79 tackles (49 for loss), 20 sacks and six forced fumbles as Hoban finished the season with a 14-2 record. He received second team All-Ohio and first team All-Northeast Inland District honors in Division II.

