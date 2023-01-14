College football recruiting: Five-star Justin Scott sets commitment date

One of the top prospects in the entire 2024 recruiting class has set his commitment date. Just days after releasing his top eight, five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott appears set to make a commitment. He’ll be spending his birthday at the end of January making his commitment to a college football program.

Scott is rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports and the 18th overall player in the class. The human road block stands at a towering 6-5 and checks in at 310 pounds. Wherever he ends up choosing to play college football, chances are strong it won’t take long for him to find the field and make an impact.

I will be announcing my commitment on my birthday (January 31st)! — Justin Scott (@juustinscott) January 14, 2023

Notre Dame was named among Scott’s top eight just days ago. It was a list that was full of college football’s biggest powers in recent years. The list also included Colorado and Miami.

Stay tuned as we’re under three weeks away from that announcement from the St. Ignatius star.

