College Football Recruiting: Canton South's Poochie Snyder commits to Sacred Heart

Canton South quarterback Jack "Poochie" Snyder breaks free on a long run against Northwest, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

CANTON TWP. — Canton South quarterback Poochie Snyder has made his college decision.

On Saturday, Snyder announced on his social media he verbally committed to Sacred Heart University. The school offered the senior back on May 25. Snyder visited the campus earlier this month and has continuously built relationships with the coaching staff.

Sacred Heart is an NCAA Division I FCS program located in Fairfield, Connecticut. It competes in the Northeast Conference.

"Scared Heart was one of the schools to offer without necessarily having that relationship first, but ever since they offered, I’ve built a great relationship with the staff, and things have been great since," Snyder told The Canton Repository. "I visited a few weeks back and loved it. They talked about the plan they have for me and where they see me coming in as a freshman, and that’s hopefully competing for a starting job."

Snyder had one other FCS offer from Maine, which he received a month before the Sacred Heart offer. Snyder was on the radar of other schools, too, including Eastern Illinois. Snyder preferred to make his decision before the start of his senior year, but is open to speaking to other schools down the road.

Canton South's Poochie Snyder throws a pass against Sandy Valley at Brechbuhler Stadium, Sept. 2, 2022.

"Recruiting had picked up a ton in the spring," Snyder explained. "A lot of schools had shown interest but had kind of waited to offer until possibly after my senior year. I had planned on committing before the season and then possibly reassessing my recruitment after if anything else had come about."

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Snyder will be a four-year starter. He is coming off a historic 2022 season, leading the Wildcats with 4,723 yards of total offense. He broke South's career passing record. The Wildcats went 9-4, winning their first league title in 59 years and a made a run into the regional semifinals. Snyder earned All-Ohio honors.

Canton South begins camp Monday and opens the 2023 season at home against St. Clairsville at 7 p.m., Aug. 18.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Jack "Poochie" Snyder commits to Sacred Heart football