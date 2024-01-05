College football recruiting | Caiden Woullard to Oklahoma, Andrew Wilson-Lamp to East Carolina

Two former Massillon football stars have found new college homes after entering the NCAA transfer portal.

On Thursday, Caiden Woullard announced he has committed to Oklahoma. This was after the Sooners offered the former Miami RedHawk on Dec. 26. The 6-foot-5 defensive played three years with Miami after starring for Massillon. He broke out with nine sacks this past season, earning him first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors.

In his career as a RedHawk, he recorded 75 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles and four blocked kicks. Other schools he was considering were Missouri, Mississippi State, Missouri, Kansas and Louisville.

The Oklahoma Sooners will feature two former Stark County football stars on their 2024 roster. Record-setting Alliance quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg signed with the Sooners and said in December he's enrolling this month at the school.

Miami (Ohio) defensive lineman Caiden Woullard (90) reaches for Toledo running back Peny Boone (13) during the first half of the Mid-American Conference Championship Game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Detroit.

Also Thursday, according to 247Sports.com, East Carolina has added former Tigers cornerback Andrew Wilson-Lamp.

Wilson-Lamp entered the transfer portal on Dec. 7 after playing in 25 games across three seasons for West Virginia. He started two games this past season, recording five total tackles. As a Mountaineer, he registered 14 career tackles and three pass breakups.

West Virginia's Andrew Wilson-Lamp (left) and Oklahoma's Kani Walker each make a play on the ball, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Norman, Okla.

Wilson-Lamp was a four-star prospect coming out of Massillon, where he played both cornerback and wide receiver for the Tigers. At 6-2, 176 pounds, Wilson-Lamp was ranked as the No. 44 overall player in Ohio by ESPN, No. 15 by Rivals and No. 16 by 247Sports.

More: NCAA transfer portal tracker | Former Stark County players on the move in college football

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Caiden Woullard chooses Oklahoma, Andrew Wilson-Lamp to East Carolina