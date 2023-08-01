College Football Recruiting: Brendan Zurbrugg decommits from Northwestern, picks Oklahoma

ALLIANCE — Alliance quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg is on the move — figuratively — again. This time, the area's most highly recruited QB is heading southwest for his college future.

On Tuesday, Zurbrugg announced on his social media he has decommitted to Northwestern and verbally committed to Oklahoma. While this is his third commitment in the last two months, the senior quarterback had his reasons.

Zurbrugg committed to Northwestern before the hazing investigation in the program began, resulting in the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald. However, Zurbrugg was still open to making an official visit to Oklahoma after the Sooners offered him on July 18, two days after he committed to the Wildcats.

“First, I want to thank everyone at Northwestern University for everything they’ve done for me during the recruiting process,” Zurbrugg wrote in his statement. “After a lot of prayer and conversations with my family, I have decided to decommit from Northwestern due to the recent investigations and uncertainty in the program. With that being said, I would like to thank Coach (Brent) Venables, Coach (Jeff) Lebby, and the entire staff at the University of Oklahoma for believing (in me) to be a Sooner. I’m blessed and excited to say that I’ve committed to the University of Oklahoma.”

Alliance quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg (4) keeps the ball at Carrollton, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

More: Stark County-area high school football Top 5 power poll for 2023 preseason

Zurbrugg made it clear before weighing his options that he wanted to make his college decision ahead of his senior season.

He initially committed to Syracuse, his first Power Five offer, before he started to gain recruiting momentum from other bigger programs. Zurbrugg is one of the top 20 Greater Akron/Canton high school prospects and the top Canton-area quarterback to watch this season. In his junior year, he earned All-Ohio after completing 76% of his passes for 2,184 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushing for 804 yards and 11 TDs. Alliance went 8-3 in 2022 and opens the 2023 season at Lake at 7 p.m. Aug. 18.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance QB Brendan Zurbrugg commits to Oklahoma football