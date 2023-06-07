College football recruiting: Alliance's Brendan Zurbrugg lands his first Power Five offer

Alliance quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg during conference action at Carrollton High School Friday, September 30, 2022.

Alliance High School quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg landed his first college football scholarship offer from a Power Five school. On Wednesday, he announced on social media he picked up an offer from Syracuse.

The Orange have been on Zurbrugg's radar since his last visit on April 6 and he knew the offer was coming. He is among Northeast Ohio's most recruited players.

"Very excited," Zurbrugg told The Canton Repository. "I've been waiting on this one for a while. My visit in the spring was great. I loved meeting all of the coaches and seeing the facilities. I feel like I have a really good relationship with the coaches."

Zurbrugg is entering his senior year at Alliance. Syracuse is his 15th offer. Schools recruiting him range from the Mid-American Conference (Akron, Kent State, Miami (OH), Bowling Green, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Ball State) to the Ivy League (Dartmouth, Yale) to FCS programs (Youngstown State, Colgate, Maine and Leigh). Liberty also offered the All-Ohio performer.

Zurbugg has been a three-year starter for the Aviators. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Zurbrugg completed 76% of his passes for 2,184 yards and 23 touchdowns last year. On the ground, he rushed 804 yards and 11 TDs. He also earned All-Ohio honors in track as a hurdler.

Now that track and field season is over for Zurbrugg, he can focus on his college visits. He plans on making his official visit to Syracuse on June 16-18.

Canton McKinley football teammates Dante McClellan, Dior Garner visit Michigan

McKinley is invading the Big House as defensive athlete Dante McClellan and defensive lineman Dior Garner are visiting the University of Michigan.

McClellan has been the top Power Five prospect in Stark County this spring. USC, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, West Virginia, Purdue and Minnesota are among the schools to offer him.

Garner, listed at 6-4, 290 pounds, has also received college interest but currently holds one Division I offer in Bowling Green. Garner plans to visit Kentucky on June 14 and West Virginia on June 19.

