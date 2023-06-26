College football recruiting: Alliance's Brendan Zurbrugg flips commitment to Northwestern

A week ago, Alliance High School quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg looked forward to wearing a Syracuse Orange uniform. But now he's choosing purple.

On Monday afternoon, Zurbrugg announced on social media he flipped his college football commitment from Syracuse to Northwestern.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with my talents and abilities. Without him, I wouldn't be where I am today," Zurbrugg said in his Twitter post. I want to thank all my coaches for developing me into the player I've become. I also want to thank Coach (Pat) Fitzgerald, Coach (Mike) Bajakian, and the whole Northwestern staff for believing in me. Go Cats."

Zurbrugg confirmed to the USA Today Network his decision to flip his commitment, texting: "After my visit I realized Northwestern was a lot better fit for me."

Zurbrugg committed to Syracuse more than a week ago after his official visit. Northwestern picked up its recruiting of him this month and officially offered him on June 16. Northwestern is Zurbrugg's first Big 10 offer and his second Power Five offer.

Zurbrugg had 14 other offers, ranging from the Mid-American Conference (Akron, Kent State, Miami, Bowling Green, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Ball State) to the Ivy League (Dartmouth, Yale) to FCS schools (Youngstown State, Colgate, Maine, Leigh) to Liberty.

Zurbrugg, a three-year starter, is entering his senior season with the Aviators. Last season, he made All-Ohio after completing 76% of his passes for 2,184 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushing for 804 yards and 11 TDs. Alliance went 8-3 in 2022 and opens 2023 on the road against Lake at 7 p.m. Aug. 18.

