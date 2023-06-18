College football recruit charged for attempted murder the same day he announced commitment

A junior college running back was arrested for an attempted murder charge the same day he announced he committed to Oregon State.

On the afternoon of June 2, Santa Barbara City College running back Brandon Smith announced he committed to the Beavers. The Chicago native also received offers from Fresno State, Hawaii and Nevada, according to 247 Sports.

Less than three hours after Smith announced his commitment, the Santa Barbara County sheriff's office said deputies responded to a report of a fight near a community pool and found a 20-year-old man with serious injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, but the suspects fled the scene prior to the deputies' arrival.

On June 7, Smith was one of four people arrested in relation to the fight, and all four suspects were charged with attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy.

"Detectives do not believe this was a random attack, the suspects and victim are known to each other," authorities said.

Smith is being held in jail on a $2 million bail, according to online records.

As a sophomore running back for the Vaqueros, Smith rushed for 1,231 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He was named the 2022 Beach Bowl Game Most Valuable Player after running for 200 yards and three touchdowns in Santa Barbara City College's first bowl win since 1982, as the team finished the season with a 10-1 record.

Oregon State told ESPN that Smith never signed with the team and will not be part of the program.

