College football realignment: Why Notre Dame is pushing for Cal and Stanford to join ACC

Reports that Notre Dame was pushing hard for Cal and Stanford to join the ACC came out Wednesday and left many wondering why. I was among those but at the end of the day the answer was pretty simple – and one that will certainly ruffle the feathers of some.

It’s called “doing the right thing”.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick told ESPN’s Heather Dinich on Thursday exactly why he was interested in those two joining the ACC. In a college sports world that is run even more by money than ever before, Swarbrick sees a real problem.

“The notion that two of the very best academic institutions in the world who also play D1 sports could be abandoned in this latest chapter of realignment is an indictment of college athletics,” Swarbrick told Dinich

I get that Stanford and Cal aren’t Oregon or USC in terms of football but they aren’t Arizona or Colorado historically, either. We’re only a decade removed from Stanford being a Rose Bowl regular and national championship contender while Cal under Jeff Tedford went to seven-straight bowl games from 2003-2009.

The surprising part of Stanford being left in the dust to me is that they may not be a football or men’s basketball powerhouse right now but when you go across all sports teams you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more successful athletic program nationally. They compete for national titles in just about everything besides those two. sports. How is that not appealing?

As absurd as the idea of having two of the top institutions in the nation, both of which who call the west coast home playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference is, I for one hope it ends up happening.

College athletics and the ACC will be better if it does.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire