College football realignment: Social media reaction to Notre Dame getting wish with Stanford, Cal, and SMU

In August, much was made of Notre Dame pushing for Stanford and Cal to join the ACC. The Atlantic Coast Conference initially didn’t have the votes to allow the two entry but Notre Dame kept pushing publicly and as a result, Friday morning saw Stanford, Cal, and Southern Methodist voted in as members to the conference starting in 2024.

As you can probably guess, the college football world on social media handled this well.

Here are a few of the best tweets and responses to the news of Notre Dame getting their push through, yet not having to join the ACC for football themselves.

Define "home"

Now, it’s time for Notre Dame to come on home to the ACC. — DRE (@Cherry_Pickin) September 1, 2023

Good question but if you're Notre Dame don't you do the same thing?

The thing about the ACC vote I'll never understand: How does Notre Dame get to vote as a full-time member and swing things? Notre Dame joining as a FB member would fix things for the ACC. Instead, it isn't doing so and is still dictating the league's future. College sports man. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) September 1, 2023

ACC = Great Educations

Among the 133 FBS schools in the US News & World Report Best University rankings, by adding Stanford, Cal, SMU, (counting Notre Dame) the ACC will have 17 of the 40 best schools, the top 2, 4 of the top 7, and 8 of the top 15 — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) September 1, 2023

Who Cal fans can thank

If you are a Cal fan: Thank the 12 ACC schools that voted yes. Thank Notre Dame extra. Be thankful to Stanford for the two of us sticking together. And, whatever your politics, thank California's governor, @GavinNewsom. He put in work, among others. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) September 1, 2023

It saves the ACC for now, tough to call it a death decision

If Notre Dame doesn’t want to be an ACC football school, they should’ve had no vote in the process. Unfortunately they were allowed to essentially drive the bus. They will be Swofford’s biggest gaffe and Phillips’ death sentence to the ACC. — chrisdarling (@chrisdarling) September 1, 2023

Well played

FSU, Notre Dame the ACC pic.twitter.com/2h4E6TmVTL — Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) September 1, 2023

UNC to the Big Ten next?

Interesting PR move on eve of meeting I have long felt that UNC is the key to it all, with ACC HQ (ie legal grounds) in NC Is ACC about to tick off the school with most realistic exit strategy? I still maintain that UNC is B1G’s top choice after Notre Dame https://t.co/1UlkS1dn7k — Dream B1G (@B1GAAU) September 1, 2023

Pick me, choose me!

League didn't do this for Notre Dame

I’m not going to hear any of the “ACC made a mistake adding Stanford, Cal and SMU” takes at this point. Culture fit is largely great. And the reduced media rights (and zero for SMU) are a plus for members. The league had to do this, and not just for Notre Dame. — John Cassillo (@JohnCassillo) September 1, 2023

Notre Dame-Stanford free to remain annual rivalry

My understanding: Stanford will be included in 5-team ACC rotation to play Notre Dame. In years where Cardinal doesn't play ND, the teams could schedule own game. So ACC could get 6 games vs. Notre Dame (5 contracted + Stanford) 2 out of every 3ish years. — Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) September 1, 2023

Is Notre Dame more ACC than Clemson, Florida State, and North Carolina?

This is fair but I’ll say this. Notre Dame cares more about the ACC’s survival than Clemson, FSU, and UNC. So the Irish cool with me. https://t.co/qUpcMVx1iR — Tristan Freeman (@hoopsnut351) September 1, 2023

American Coasts Conference?

Considering that Notre Dame is in Indiana that was already dumb enough to have them in the ACC but now you have West Coast teams…… wack ones at that — Neon Boudeaux (@Carnage45__) September 1, 2023

Notre Dame the bigger win in this

ACC had no choice. ND wanted Cal/Stanford & ND stands to be the beneficiary once Clemson/Florida State leave the ACC, not by joining in football but by being the loudest voice and biggest program in the conference. Notre Dame is the winner here. https://t.co/2AiFvtkDWo — theImperfecttl (@imperfecttl) September 1, 2023

Another Name for ACC

ACC = Another Continental Conference https://t.co/qAYV1P1xdx — 🏀Notre Dame Hoops Recruits (@NDHoopsRecruits) September 1, 2023

ACC's need to keep ND happy

So Notre Dame apparently pushed for Stanford and Cal, which honestly isn’t surprising. But if Phillips wants to keep the ACC together, he needs ND fully onboard. — Dustin (@pitt_fan51) September 1, 2023

Good catholic joke...

Not sure why people are surprised Notre Dame backed Stanford, etc.’s move to the ACC. You didn’t think Catholics would support a Cardinal? — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 1, 2023

ACC is doomed

The slow, belabored death of the @pac12 continues. The Atlantic Coast Conference (#ACC) made the decision to add Stanford and Cal, starting in 2024-25. They're also adding SMU. The moves bring the league to 18 members, 17 of which will be football members. (Notre Dame won't). — Casey Weldon (@TheWallyWeldon) September 1, 2023

30 for 30 Conference

ACC should be renamed the #30for30 conference. It has SMU (Pony Excess), Miami (The U), Duke (Laettner), NC State (Valvano), Stanford (Elway), Pitt (Marino), VaTech (Vick), Florida State (Deion), Syracuse (Big East), and Notre Dame all under one roof. — Ruben Hidalgo (@RubenAHidalgo) September 1, 2023

More people have to know, right?

You know… you get the feeling that the only people who havent figured out that Notre Dame is never joining the ACC in football… are the non-Clemson/FSU people in the ACC. — The Oculus (@ClemsonOculus) August 25, 2023

Than*

Stanford and cal are more acc members in this very moment then notre dame ever was https://t.co/x8jklggyos — Sam Mines (@SMines57) August 23, 2023

Historic Rivalries!

classic ACC matchups:

notre dame vs smu

boston college vs stanford

miami vs cal — evelyn website (@deleteevelyn) September 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire