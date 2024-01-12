College football reacts to Alabama football's reported hiring of Washington's Kalen DeBoer

Alabama football has found Nick Saban's replacement to lead the Crimson Tide in 2024 and beyond, according to USA TODAY and other reports: Washington coach Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer led the Huskies to the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game, where they lost to eventual national champion Michigan. No. 2 Washington also defeated Texas in the CFP Sugar Bowl semifinal, in just his second season in Seattle.

While Washington fans doubtless will miss DeBoer after he amassed a 25-3 record in two seasons, Alabama fans largely approached news of his hiring with optimism. Still others wondered whether DeBoer, who is 104-12 as a head coach, can live up to the impossibly high standards Saban set in Tuscaloosa..

Taking over after Saban will be quite the task for DeBoer. In 17 seasons under Saban, Alabama won nine SEC championship and six national titles. Losing has been a largely a foreign concept to the Crimson Tide, putting pressure on DeBoer to produce high-quality football the moment he steps onto the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here is a sampling of some of the more notable reactions to Friday's reports.

