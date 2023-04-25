College football reaction as Notre Dame’s Buchner enters transfer portal

Nick Shepkowski
·3 min read

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner has entered the transfer portal.  Buchner has two years of eligibility remaining and says that he’s considering returning to Notre Dame, depending on what options become available for him.

Where does Buchner end up if its not Notre Dame (which I wouldn’t hold my breath on it being)?

Does Notre Dame now look to the portal to add a veteran backup?

And what does it mean for Notre Dame’s long-term outlook at the quarterback spot?

Those questions and thoughts were just some of what was on the mind of college football and Notre Dame fans shortly after Buchner announced his decision.

