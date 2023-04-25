College football reaction as Notre Dame’s Buchner enters transfer portal

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner has entered the transfer portal. Buchner has two years of eligibility remaining and says that he’s considering returning to Notre Dame, depending on what options become available for him.

Where does Buchner end up if its not Notre Dame (which I wouldn’t hold my breath on it being)?

Does Notre Dame now look to the portal to add a veteran backup?

And what does it mean for Notre Dame’s long-term outlook at the quarterback spot?

Those questions and thoughts were just some of what was on the mind of college football and Notre Dame fans shortly after Buchner announced his decision.

Tom Noie (Notre Dame Insider)

Asked Tyler Buchner last month what had to happen for him to consider 2023 a success: "As long as I see improvement. As long as I keep my head down, keep working, keep improving practice to practice. That's what will give me satisfaction that I'm working toward something." — Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) April 25, 2023

Pete Sampson (The Athletic)

Can confirm the report that Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner will enter the transfer portal, with the potential to return to the Irish depending on his options elsewhere. Don’t be surprised if Notre Dame looks into the portal to its evaluate a possible addition for fall. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) April 25, 2023

Pete Thamel (ESPN)

Notre Dame's Tyler Buchner to enter transfer portal, per sources. Alabama looms as most logical option because of Bama’s need and his ties to new Bama OC Tommy Rees. https://t.co/01tBt3Q8w0 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 25, 2023

Nathan Erbach (Golden Homers Podcast)

Sam Hartman is the guy for this season, but this still makes me sad. Many know, I was and am still very high on Buchner’s talents. Selfishly, I hope he ends up back at ND, but I also hope he finds the right spot for him to succeed on the field. Keeping an eye on Stanford https://t.co/TRYisjtVug — Nathan Erbach (@Nathan_Erbach) April 25, 2023

Tom Loy (247Sports)

“Do not contact” tag listed. Seems like Buchner may already know where he is headed next. Personally, I’m keeping an eye on Alabama or TCU, but there will be plenty of options out there. https://t.co/rdFwkY2AzR — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) April 25, 2023

Douglas Farmer (Notre Dame on NBC)

Per @mattfreemanISD, Buchner has a "do not contact" tag next to his name in the transfer database.

Likely means he has a destination or two already preferred.

Could mean, "let me do this at my own pace you pack of hyenas."

But probably the first thing. https://t.co/lKuFcheEng — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) April 25, 2023

AllThingsIndy/SlaptheSign

Agreed. Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to see TB12 back but it is what it is. If having Hartman means losing Buchner, that’s a pill I’ll gladly swallow. — SlapTheSign (@SlapTheSign) April 25, 2023

CFB Watcher

If you want to know one of the many reasons why Tyler Buchner was closer to being 3rd string at Notre Dame than 1st string, he somehow took a sack here: pic.twitter.com/7yYOOqd761 — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) April 25, 2023

Big Easy Bets

We live in a world where the Carolina Panthers might draft Will Levis… & Tyler Buchner might go to Alabama. 😂 — Big Easy Bets🎙 (@BigEasyBets) April 25, 2023

Notre Dame Recruiting

Better hope Hartman stays healthy this year, as there’s a huge gap from Hartman and Angeli. Buchner moving wouldn’t make too much sense to me unless he gets a perfect destination that will let him start right away… The thought is that Buchner would be the likely starter in ‘24 — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) April 25, 2023

