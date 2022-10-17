College football ratings: Joel Klatt’s post-Week 7 Top 10

There are good college football weekends and then there are great college football weekends.

Saturday, October 15, 2022 was a downright amazing college football weekend.

Top-ranked Alabama (USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll) fell in an all-time classic at No. 8 Tennessee in a game they’ll be talking about on Rocky Top a century from now while thrilling finishes were had between unbeatens TCU and Oklahoma State and USC falling via a late two-point conversion at Utah.

In-between those were other great games that will play a factor in the College Football Playoff in the grand scheme, or just be remembered for being exciting.

So how do you rate the top 10 after this crazy weekend?

I made my first attempt at it this season as I put together my list on Sunday morning and encourage you to check that out and debate it.

Joel Klatt, the color commentator on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff has been releasing his top 10 ratings all year long and revealed his latest on Sunday night. Check them out below.

(Almost) Oklahoma State

(Almost) Syracuse

(Almost) Oregon

(Almost) Texas

(Almost) USC

Utah

TCU

Ole Miss

UCLA

Alabama

Clemson

Michigan

Georgia

Tennessee

Ohio State

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire