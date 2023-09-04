College football rankings: Where will LSU football fall after loss to Florida State?

For the second time in as many seasons, Brian Kelly and LSU football opened their campaigns with a demoralizing loss to Florida State.

But the Tigers' losses in 2022 and 2023 are not the same: Whereas LSU lost a heartbreaker last season on a blocked point-after attempt to send the game to overtime, Sunday's game in Orlando, Florida, was nothing short of a rout. Florida State capitalized on first-half mistakes by the Tigers, including two turnovers on downs inside the Seminoles' red zone, before pouring it on in the second half of a 45-24 victory.

It's not the end of the line for Kelly and Co. It's even possible the Tigers still compete for a berth in the College Football Playoff (it'd be their first since 2019). But there will be a consequence for what happened Sunday: LSU will drop in the rankings when the latest polls are released on Tuesday.

What will the Tigers be ranked? Here's a breakdown of how the other top teams played in the opening weekend to see where they might fall.

Where will LSU be ranked in Week 2 AP, Coaches polls?

It doesn't look pretty for the Tigers following their Week 1 loss to the Seminoles. Assuming No. 9 Clemson beats Duke on Monday as it is expected to do, LSU will be the only top-10 team to lose from Week 1. (Though, to be fair, LSU and Florida State were the only ranked teams to play another ranked team).

Wins by No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 USC, No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Florida State and No. 10 Tennessee mean LSU's drop in the rankings won't be mitigated by another defeat among the top 10 teams. (That said, the Buckeyes' lackluster 23-3 win over Indiana might vault the Seminoles over them in the latest rankings).

It seems as if LSU is in danger of falling out of the top 10 entirely. It's possible the relative struggles of No. 12 Texas (37-10 win over Rice) and No. 14 Utah (24-11 win over Florida) help LSU settle somewhere between Nos. 12-14. But don't look for coaches or pollsters to punish the Longhorns and Utes for victories, especially when compared to a thorough defeat by LSU.

If the simplest thing to do is push the Tigers back to the next-highest-ranked one-loss team, then look no further than No. 16, the ranking TCU held before suffering a 45-42 loss by Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes.

Whether the polls drop LSU a whopping 11 spots in Week 2 remains to be seen.

Week 2 ranking prediction: 15th

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football rankings: Where will LSU football fall in polls?