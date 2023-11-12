College football rankings: Where Alabama football's ranked in top 25 after win vs. Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. − College football rankings have been announced, and Alabama football's ranking has been revealed in the top 25 after the Crimson Tide beat Kentucky 49-21 on Saturday at Kroger Field; in the process, Alabama clinched the SEC West.

Alabama is ranked No. 8 again in the US LBM Coaches Poll released Sunday. The Crimson Tide had also been ranked No. 8 heading into the matchup vs. the Wildcats.

Other ranked teams in the coaches poll include No. 1 Georgia, No. 11 Missouri, No. 15 LSU, No. 14 Ole Miss and No. 19 Tennessee.

There hasn't been much movement ahead of Alabama (9-1, 7-0 SEC) in the top 10 because none of the teams have lost. Texas, Florida State and Washington all played close games Saturday, but they all managed to find ways to win.

With the SEC West in hand, Alabama will now return home for the final game of the season at Bryant-Denny Stadium, a matchup with Chattanooga on Saturday (11 a.m., SEC Network+).

PAUL "BEAR" BRYANT: How Alabama football beat Paul 'Bear' Bryant's Kentucky Wildcats not once but twice

MARRIAGE ADVICE: I asked Nick Saban for marriage advice ahead of my wedding. Here's what he said

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: College football rankings: Alabama football in top 25 after Kentucky win