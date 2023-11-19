College football rankings: Where Alabama football's ranked in top 25 before Iron Bowl

College football rankings have been released, and Alabama football's spot in the top 25 has been revealed after the Crimson Tide scored a win over Chattanooga and now gets ready to face Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Alabama is still No. 8 in the US LBM Coaches Poll that was released Sunday. The Crimson Tide have held that spot for several weeks with no losses among the top seven teams ranked ahead of Nick Saban's squad.

Other teams ranked from the SEC in the coaches poll included No. 1 Georgia, No. 10 Missouri, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 14 LSU and No. 23 Tennessee.

Oregon remains No. 6 and Texas is No. 7 while Washington is No. 5.

Alabama (10-1, 7-0 SEC) has won nine consecutive games and earned a trip to the SEC Championship Game against Georgia on Dec. 2. First, however, Alabama will face an Auburn team that was just embarrassed by New Mexico State 31-10 this past weekend in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

