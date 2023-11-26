College football rankings: Where Alabama football is ranked in top 25 after Iron Bowl

College football rankings have dropped after the conclusion of the regular season. Alabama football's spot in the top 25 has been announced after the Crimson Tide secured a stunning victory off fourth-and-31 vs. Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Alabama is still No. 8 in the US LBM Coaches poll released Sunday. That hasn't changed for a while now, because teams ahead of Nick Saban's squad keep winning.

No. 5 Oregon, No. 7 Texas and No. 3 Washington all remain ranked higher than Alabama (11-1, 8-0 SEC). The only change was Ohio State falling to No. 6 after its loss to Michigan. That moved Michigan up to No. 2, Washington up to No. 3 and Oregon up one spot to No. 5.

Other ranked teams from the SEC include No. 1 Georgia, No. 9 Missouri, No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 13 LSU and No. 23 Tennessee.

Next up, the Crimson Tide will face the No. 1 Bulldogs (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Saturday. The Bulldogs have won 29 consecutive games, an SEC record. The last time Georgia lost was the 2021 SEC Championship Game to Alabama. The Crimson Tide will look to repeat that history if it wants to have a shot at making the College Football Playoff. No two-loss team has ever made it, and the field is crowded with undefeated and one-loss teams.

