College football rankings: Where Alabama football ranks after win over Ole Miss

The new Alabama football ranking for this week have been released.

After the Crimson Tide defeated Ole Miss 24-10 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Nick Saban's team landed in the No. 11 spot in the US LBM coaches poll.

The Crimson Tide (3-1, 1-0 SEC) entered the game against the Rebels (3-1, 0-1) in the No. 12 spot in the coaches poll while Lane Kiffin's team held the No. 16 spot. In the AP top 25 poll, Alabama had been ranked No. 13 before Saturday, while Ole Miss was No. 15.

Other SEC teams ranked in the coaches poll include No. 1 Georgia, No. 12 LSU, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 22 Missouri and No. 23 Florida.

Next up, Alabama will travel to face Mississippi State on Saturday (8 p.m. CT, ESPN) in Starkville, Mississippi.

