College football rankings: Where Alabama football ranks in top 25 after win over Texas A&M

The latest college football rankings are out, and Alabama football's spot in the top 25 has been revealed after a gutsy 26-20 win over Texas A&M.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide remains ranked No. 10 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll. Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) had been ranked No. 10 in the coaches poll before the game in College Station.

Other SEC teams ranked in the coaches poll include No. 1 Georgia, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 17 Tennessee, No. 20 LSU, No. 23 Kentucky and No. 25 Missouri.

Texas, Alabama's only loss, fell seven spots to No. 11 in the coaches poll after the loss to Oklahoma.

The Crimson Tide also remains at No. 11 after the win over Texas A&M in the AP top 25. The SEC teams included in the AP poll include No. 1 Georgia, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 22 LSU and No. 24 Kentucky.

Texas fell to No. 9 in the AP poll, down six spots.

Alabama remains the only undefeated team in SEC West competition.

Next up, the Crimson Tide returns home for about a month and starts the homestand with a game against Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The next week, Alabama will face Tennessee at home before an open week. Then LSU comes to town in early November before a road trip to Kentucky.

