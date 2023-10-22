College football rankings: Where Alabama football is ranked in top 25 after Tennessee win

College football rankings have been released, and the Alabama football ranking in the top 25 has been revealed following the Crimson Tide's second-half win over Tennessee.

Alabama is in the No. 8 spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll on Sunday. Nick Saban's team was also ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll a week ago. The only difference is that Alabama is no longer tied with Texas for the No. 8 spot; the Longhorns moved up to No. 7.

Tennessee fell from No. 15 to No. 20 in the coaches poll. Other SEC teams ranked in the coaches poll include No. 1 Georgia, No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 15 LSU and No. 16 Missouri. Florida is the first team on the outside of the poll, having received votes.

The rankings come after the Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC) snapped out of a first-half funk and scored 27 unanswered points in the second half against the Vols to remain unbeaten in conference play. Next up, Alabama has an open weekend before a matchup against LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium that could decide the SEC West. The Tigers also will have an open week before making the trip to Tuscaloosa to face the Crimson Tide.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News

