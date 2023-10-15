College football rankings: Where Alabama football landed in top 25 ahead of Tennessee game

College football rankings have been announced, and Alabama football's ranking in the top 25 has been revealed after Nick Saban's team had to hang on to beat Arkansas.

Alabama has moved up to No. 8 the US LBM Coaches Poll released Sunday. The Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC) were ranked No. 10 in the coaches poll a week ago. Alabama is tied at No. 8 with Texas, the team that beat it in Week 2 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Up next, Alabama has a ranked matchup this Saturday at home as Tennessee comes to Tuscaloosa. The Vols (5-1, 2-1) moved up two spots to No. 15. The Crimson Tide will look to hand Tennessee a road loss after the Vols did so to Alabama a season ago in Knoxville.

Other SEC teams ranked in the coaches poll include No. 1 Georgia, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 19 LSU and No. 20 Missouri. Kentucky fell out of the coaches poll after the loss to Missouri.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: College football rankings: Where Alabama football ranks after Arkansas