College football rankings: Texas football stuck at No. 7 after win over TCU

As the race for a spot on the College Football Playoff heats up, Texas remains stuck in neutral.

The Longhorns were No. 7 again when the College Football Playoff selection committee released its most-recent rankings reveal Tuesday night. Texas has been the No. 7 team in all three rankings that have been released by the committee.

November 1️⃣4️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings 🏈🏆



7️⃣. Texas // @TexasFootball — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 15, 2023

If the playoffs began today, No. 1 Georgia (10-0), No. 2 Ohio State (10-0), No. 3 Michigan (10-0) and No. 4 Florida State (10-0) would be in the semifinals. Those teams have been the top-four teams listed in each of the released rankings, but Georgia swapped spots with Ohio State this week. Texas (9-1) also remains ranked behind No. 5 Washington (10-0) and No. 6 Oregon (9-1).

Kirk Bohls: Sarkisian obviously trusts his playmakers, and No. 7 Texas has lots of them

Like Texas, Florida State (27-20 over Miami) and Washington (35-28 over Utah) survived close calls this past weekend. The Longhorns escaped a trip to TCU with a 29-26 victory.

Could Texas make a move this week? The Longhorns must beat Iowa State during a trip to Ames, but Georgia and Washington will respectively face tougher tests against No. 18 Tennessee and No. 11 Oregon State.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: CFP rankings: Texas football stays at No. 7 ahead of Iowa State game