College football rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after championship week

The SEC on Saturday may have experienced its first true in-conference upset of the season.

And it may have cost Georgia — and the conference — a shot at the College Football Playoff in 2023. That's after No. 8 Alabama (12-1, 8-0 in SEC play) downed the Bulldogs (12-1, 8-0) 27-24 in the SEC championship game. With that, Kirby Smart and Co. are not likely to make the CFP. Nor is Alabama's victory enough to guarantee it a spot in the playoff, either.

REQUIRED READING: SEC bowl projections: Final CFP, New Year's Six predictions of 2023 college football season

Whether the Crimson Tide or Bulldogs make it in is outside their control following Saturday's slate of games. But victories by No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State and No. 7 Texas are likely to inform the selection committee's decisions.

National championship aspirations are on the line, as are multiple high-tier bowl game bids. It's unlikely anyone past the Crimson Tide or Bulldogs are affected by Saturday's game, as they were the only two active teams. But it's still worth monitoring how the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 rank the teams ... especially in comparison to Sunday's final CFP rankings.

Here's a look at the penultimate Coaches and AP poll rankings for the 2023 college football season:

REQUIRED READING: When are College Football Playoff rankings released? CFP selection show schedule, time

College football rankings for selection Sunday

US LBM Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when the US LBM Coaches Poll is unveiled.

AP Top 25

This section will be updated when the AP Top 25 is unveiled.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25