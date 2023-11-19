College football rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 12

Week 12 of the college football schedule proved treacherous to a couple SEC teams looking to earn an easy win before Rivalry Week.

No game was more indicative of that than Auburn's 31-10 loss to Jerry Kill's New Mexico State team. The Aggies' win vs. Auburn (6-5, 3-4 in SEC play) was an upset in name only: They completely dominated Hugh Freeze's team, which appeared to be caught looking ahead to Iron Bowl week vs. Alabama (which beat Chattanooga 66-10).

REQUIRED READING: College football schedule today: Time, schedule, TV coverage for SEC games in Week 11

Elsewhere, Kentucky's (6-5, 3-5) late-season slide continued Saturday vs. Shane Beamer and South Carolina: The Gamecocks (5-6, 3-5) won 17-14 on Saturday, giving the team three straight wins heading into Rivalry Week vs. Clemson.

The biggest game of the week, on paper, was No. 1 Georgia traveling to take on No. 18 Tennessee in Neyland Stadium. The most exciting thing for Vols fans in the game was a 75-yard touchdown to open the game and Dolly Parton singing "Rocky Top." Otherwise, it was a game to forget as Georgia demolished Tennessee 38-10.

No. 9 Missouri also saw itself in a close game against Florida, battling to a 33-31 victory thanks to a 30-yard field goal from Harrison Mevis to improve to 10-2. No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 15 LSU easily dispatched their buy games against Louisiana-Monroe and Georgia State by scores of 35-3 and 56-14, respectively.

Here's a look at how those games will affect the post-Week 12 US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 rankings:

College football rankings for Week 13

US LBM Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when the AP Top 25 poll is released.

SEC teams in bold. No. 1 places in parentheses.

AP Top 25

This section will be updated when the AP Top 25 poll is released.

SEC teams in bold. No. 1 votes in parentheses.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football rankings: SEC in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 Week 12