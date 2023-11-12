College football rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 11

Eleven weeks into the 2023 college football season, the clear top two teams in the SEC have emerged from their respective divisions: No. 2 Georgia out of the East, and No. 8 Alabama from the West.

The Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC) and Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-0) clinched their divisions Saturday, albeit in different ways. Jalen Milroe led the way with six total touchdowns (three rushing, three passing) in a 49-21 rout of Kentucky in Lexington. Georgia, meanwhile, didn't even need to take the field before clinching the East: They won the division following a historically bad loss by No. 13 Tennessee under Josh Heupel to No. 14 Missouri.

(Georgia still would have clinched with a dominant 52-17 win over the Rebels).

Speaking off Tennessee-Missouri, Eliah Drinkwitz didn't mince words when summing up his Tigers' dominant 36-7 win over the Vols, saying the defense specifically "kicked their ass." The numbers back up his claim, as the Vols' 29-point margin of defeat and seven points scored are the fewest ever under Heupel.

Elsewhere, Texas A&M looked as if it was attempting to fool Mississippi State with some pregame chicanery involving Max Johnson, though it didn't seem to matter in a 51-10 win over the Bulldogs. No. 19 LSU beat Florida 52-35 thanks to a tremendous performance by Jayden Daniels; South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 47-6; and Auburn beat Arkansas 48-10.

Here's a look at how those games will affect the post-Week 11 US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 rankings:

