College football rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 8

Georgia is still the No. 1 team in the SEC after enjoying its bye in Week 8. But there is now a clear No. 2 behind them in the power rankings (and in the college football polls).

That would be Alabama, which overcame a 20-7 halftime deficit to Tennessee to outscore the Vols 27-0 in the second half amid a 34-20 victory. The Crimson Tide put together a vintage effort, with suffocating defense and a strong running game, to advance to 7-1 and 5-0 in SEC play.

Conversely, Tennessee's loss dropped it to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play. The Vols' hopes of making the College Football Playoff are over, but it's possible they can still challenge Georgia to win the SEC East.

Elsewhere, No. 12 Ole Miss celebrated its 28-21 win over Auburn and former coach Hugh Freeze with yet another strange postgame tweet. But the Rebels are 6-1 and 3-1 in SEC play and are well in contention for the SEC West and potential New Year's Six bowl.

REQUIRED READING: SEC schedule today: Tennessee vs. Alabama highlights top college football games of Week 8

None of the other games were particularly as impactful on Saturday: No. 19 LSU whipped Army 62-0 while No. 20 Missouri downed South Carolina 34-12. Sam Pittman's Arkansas team also finished the week with a demoralizing 7-3 defeat that saw the Razorbacks win negated by a Mississippi State false start.

Here's a look at how those games informed the Week 9 top 25 rankings in both the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:

College football rankings for Week 9

US LBM Coaches Poll

SEC teams in bold.

Rank Team Record Points (No. 1 votes) 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25.

AP Top 25

SEC teams in bold.

Rank Team Record Points (No. 1 votes) 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 8